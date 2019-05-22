Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Dennis Stanford,

Smithsonian scientist

Dennis Stanford, 75, a Smithsonian Institution scientist since 1972 who was director of its paleoindian/paleoecology program and curator of North American archaeology, died April 24 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was lung cancer, said his wife, Margaret Jodry.

Dr. Stanford, who lived in Washington, was born in Cherokee, Iowa. In Washington, he was a founding member of the Congressional Cemetery K9 Corps, an organization of dog walkers.

Ronald Compton,

teacher, musician

Ronald Compton, 62, an elementary school teacher in D.C. and Prince George’s County public schools who also was a percussionist in musical ensembles in the area, died May 2 at his home in Upper Marlboro, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Maureane O’Shaugnessy.

Mr. Compton was born in Washington. For 21 years, he taught at Cooke and Ketcham elementary schools in Washington. In Prince George’s, he taught for two years at Spring Hill Lake Elementary School and then for two years at Langley Park Elementary School, where he was employed when he died.

Fred Foss,

saxophonist, teacher

Fred Foss, 70, a saxophonist, music teacher and mentor to young musicians, died April 23 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was hypertension and cardiovascular disease, said his wife, Gloria Foss.

Mr. Foss, a resident of Washington, was born in Queens. As a young man, he toured with bandleaders such as Lionel Hampton and Ray Charles. He came to Washington in 1981 and taught music for short periods at Hardy Middle School and Ideal Academy Charter School, and gave private music lessons. He led a jazz youth orchestra, advised young musicians and played at various clubs and other venues in the area.

— From staff reports