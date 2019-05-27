Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Benson Buffham,

NSA deputy chief

Benson Buffham, 99, an Army cryptanalyst during World War II who served as deputy director of the National Security Agency from 1974 to 1978, died April 24 at an assisted-living community in Pompano Beach, Fla. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Jean Isler.

Mr. Buffham was born in Oak Park, Ill., and began his federal career in 1942 working on German and Japanese codes as an Army officer. He continued as a civilian cryptanalyst after the war and retired from the NSA in 1980 after having served two years as a special senior intelligence liaison officer with the U.S. Embassy in London. A former resident of Columbia, Md., he moved to Florida upon retiring.

Alfred Cooke,

organizational manager

Alfred Cooke, 74, a specialist in organizational development who held faculty positions at American and Bowie State universities and at the Federal Executive Institute in Charlottesville, died April 5 at a hospital in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The cause was chronic lymphocytic leukemia, said a daughter, Shara Hicks.

Mr. Cooke was born in Martinsville, Va. From 1974 to 2000, he worked for several organizations and agencies in the Washington area. From 2000 to 2005, he was in Detroit, where he worked for DTE Energy, and from 2006 to 2010 in Charlottesville at the Federal Executive Institute. He then moved to California and was living in Palm Springs.

Sandra King-Shaw,

Girl Scouts official

Sandra King-Shaw, 82, the former executive director of membership services for the Girl Scout Council of the Nation’s Capital, died March 26 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Joe King-Shaw.

Mrs. King-Shaw was born Sandra Morris in Washington and worked with the Girl Scout Council from 1981 to 2008. In retirement, she was a lay speaker for outreach ministries at Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington. In 1978 and 1980, she ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Montgomery County school board.

Gerald Tolson,

program manager

Gerald Tolson, 75, a consultant and program manager with IBM, Loral Space and Communications, and Lockheed Martin, from where he retired in 1999, died April 5 at his home in Columbia, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Todd Tolson.

Mr. Tolson was born in Washington and began his career in 1966 with IBM. He was a lifelong member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Washington.

William Blaine,

Navy engineer

William Blaine, 89, a civilian engineer with the Department of the Navy who retired in 1986, died April 26 at a care community in Leesburg, Va. He died of complications from dementia, said a son, David Blaine.

Mr. Blaine, a resident of Purcellville, Va., was born in Chicago. He moved to the Washington area as a naval engineer in 1955. At retirement, he was director of advanced concepts and systems engineering, and he received the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award. He was a Boy Scout volunteer.

Robert Williams,

NASA accountant

Robert Williams, 85, an accountant for NASA who retired in 2004 after 25 years with the space agency, died April 19 at an assisted-living center in Raleigh, N.C. The cause was complications from dementia, said a daughter, Robyn Dezern.

Mr. Williams was a native Washingtonian and a former resident of Springfield, Va., where he was a member of Messiah United Methodist Church. He moved to North Carolina in 2017.

