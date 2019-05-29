Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Sandra King-Shaw,

Girl Scouts official

Sandra King-Shaw, 82, the former executive director of membership services for the Girl Scout Council of the Nation’s Capital, died March 26 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Joe King-Shaw.

Mrs. King-Shaw was born Sandra Morris in Washington and worked with the Girl Scout Council from 1981 to 2008. In retirement, she was a lay speaker for outreach ministries at Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington. In 1978 and 1980, she ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Montgomery County school board.

William Blaine,

Navy engineer

William Blaine, 89, a civilian engineer with the Department of the Navy who retired in 1986, died April 26 at a care community in Leesburg, Va. He died of complications from dementia, said a son, David Blaine.

Mr. Blaine, a resident of Purcellville, Va., was born in Chicago. He moved to the Washington area as a naval engineer in 1955. At retirement, he was director of advanced concepts and systems engineering, and he received the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award. He was a Boy Scout volunteer.

Robert Williams,

NASA accountant

Robert Williams, 85, an accountant for NASA who retired in 2004 after 25 years with the space agency, died April 19 at an assisted-living center in Raleigh, N.C. The cause was complications from dementia, said a daughter, Robyn Dezern.

Mr. Williams was a native Washingtonian and a former resident of Springfield, Va., where he was a member of Messiah United Methodist Church. He moved to North Carolina in 2017.

— From staff reports