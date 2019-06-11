Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Nanette Vincent,

UDC professor

Nanette Vincent, 93, who taught from 1971 to 1988 in the department of early-childhood education at the old Federal City College and then the University of the District of Columbia, died May 6 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was an intestinal blockage, said a daughter, Trudy Vincent.

Dr. Vincent was born Nanette Levine in Cleveland. She was a resident of Wheaton, Md., and had lived in the Washington area since 1946. She was a volunteer court-appointed special advocate for neglected and abused children. She also volunteered at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton and the Manna Food Bank.

Khosrow Akmal,

Iranian diplomat

Khosrow Akmal, 84, a former Iranian diplomat who served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 20 years before the 1979 Islamic revolution, died April 19 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a son, Arya Akmal.

Dr. Akmal, who had lived in Bethesda since 1982, was born in Tehran. As a diplomat, he was posted in Washington from 1968 to 1972. He also had served in Switzerland and as ambassador to Australia and New Zealand. He was active in the community of Iranian exiles in the Washington area.

— From staff reports