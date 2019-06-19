Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Gwendolyn Munford,

Pepco manager

Gwendolyn Munford, 66, a customer service manager at Pepco who retired about 10 years ago after 37 years with the power company, died June 1 at a care center in Largo, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Rashad Wilson.

Ms. Munford, a resident of Upper Marlboro, Md., was born in Washington.

John McDonald,

conflict-resolution specialist

John McDonald, 97, a retired State Department official and a co-founder and former chief executive of the Institute for Multi-Track Diplomacy, an organization focused on resolving ethnic conflicts around the world, died May 17 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was hypertension, said a spokesman for his group, Nicholas Thimmesch.

Mr. McDonald, an Arlington resident, was born in Koblenz, Germany, to American parents and completed high school in Honolulu. He served more than 40 years in the State Department before retiring in 1987 and held assignments in Europe and the Middle East and with the Bureau of International Organization Affairs. In 1974, he was appointed deputy director general of the United Nations’ International Labor Organization and later held ambassadorial rank as head of U.S. delegations to U.N. conferences.

In addition to his government work, Mr. McDonald was a senior adviser at George Mason University’s School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution and a political science professor at Grinnell College in Iowa.

In 1992, Mr. McDonald co-founded the Arlington-based Institute for Multi-Track Diplomacy to encourage forms of conflict-resolution beyond government-to-government diplomatic efforts. He helped resolve a border dispute that allowed Sikhs in India to travel freely across the border to worship at a religious site in Pakistan, according to the group.

Murray Miles,

nuclear tech official

Murray Miles, 87, a nuclear technology official with the Navy, the Atomic Energy Commission and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, died May 11 at a retirement home in Rockville, Md. The cause was complications from pulmonary fibrosis, said a son, Doug Miles.

Mr. Miles was born into a Navy family in Long Beach, Calif., and grew up in Washington. He retired from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 1979 as director of the nuclear technology division. For 25 years, he was a self-employed specialist in radiological control programs in commercial nuclear power plants.

Robert Guttman,

researcher, Senate aide

Robert Guttman, 90, a Library of Congress researcher for 10 years, aide to Sen. Dan Quayle (R-Ind.) for eight years and a consultant on labor, health and social welfare issues, died May 27 at a care center in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Barbara Guttman.

Mr. Guttman, a Washington resident, was born in Munich, the son of Jewish psychoanalysts. His father took him to England after Hitler came to power in Germany. Later, Mr. Guttman came to the United States and became a naturalized U.S. citizen. In 1969, he came to Washington as a legislative assistant at the Labor Department. He left Quayle’s staff soon after Quayle became vice president in 1989. He did consulting work until 2001.

— From staff reports