David Whipple,

art history teacher

David Whipple, 71, who taught art history at Northern Virginia Community College from 1978 until 2010, died April 13 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was cancer, said his executor, Ann Berger.

Mr. Whipple, a resident of Reston, Va., was born in Erie, Pa., and had lived in the Washington area since the 1970s. At Northern Virginia Community College, he was assistant dean for art and design from 1995 until his retirement in 2010. He played harpsichord in a musical ensemble of students and teachers, and he worked in stained glass, including one commission for the chapel at Virginia Hospital Center.

Frances Davidson,

nutritionist

Frances Davidson, 77, a research nutritionist at Georgetown University and later the U.S. Agency for International Development whose specialties included interventions to remedy vitamin deficiencies in the diets of people in developing countries, died May 12 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a ruptured cerebral aneurysm, said her husband, Jonathan Davidson.

Dr. Davidson, a District resident, was born Frances Reichman in New York City. From 1975 to 1986, she was a nutritionist at Georgetown’s department of community and family health and made recommendations for nutritional improvements in the lunch program of the D.C. public school system. From 1986 until she retired in 2012, she worked for USAID.

Ramon Osuna,

art dealer

Ramon Osuna, 82, a longtime Washington-area art dealer, died April 30 at his home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said his partner, Robert Lennon.

Mr. Osuna was born in Havana and came to the Washington area soon after Fidel Castro came to power in 1959. He initially made his name as a dealer in contemporary art but gradually expanded into the Old Masters. With Lennon, he owned galleries in Washington for many years and, at his death, also had Osuna Art & Antiques in Kensington, Md. For several years in the 2000s, he owned a gallery in a downtown Bethesda, Md., office building, and reviewer Jessica Dawson wrote in The Washington Post that his “eclectic selection refreshes” an otherwise “buttoned-up locale.”

Lee Pierson,

waitress, bartender

Lee Pierson, 87, a waitress and bartender at Northern Virginia restaurants from 1956 to 2002, including Summit Manor, Caesar’s Forum and Pimmit Grill, died May 18 at a care center in Aldie, Va. The cause was a parathyroid tumor, said a daughter, Deborah Calcaterra.

Mrs. Pierson, a resident of Falls Church, Va., was born Lee Schwarze in Brooklyn.

Helen Friedman,

homemaker

Helen Friedman, 94, a homemaker in Annandale, Va., died April 12 at her home in Annandale. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Judith Friedman.

Mrs. Friedman was born Helen Hammons in Laurel Hill, Miss. She came to Washington in 1944 and spent a decade with the Navy Department, becoming a civilian personnel officer.

