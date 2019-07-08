Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Rosemary Wenchel,

cybersecurity official

Rosemary Wenchel, 69, a specialist in cybersecurity for the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security, where she was assistant secretary for cyber, infrastructure and resilience policy, died May 11 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter-in-law, Erin Heath.

Mrs. Wenchel, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born Rosemary Swanton at Fort Monmouth, N.J., and grew up in the Washington area. She accompanied her Navy officer husband on overseas postings and then in 1995 began working for the Navy Department as a computer systems programmer. She was with the Department of Homeland Security from 2012 to 2016 and then returned to the Navy Department as a research fellow and cyber technology officer.

Betty Anne Swanson,

congressional assistant

Betty Anne Swanson, 93, a congressional assistant for 23 years who later worked as an executive office aide, died May 7 at a retirement center in Mitchellville, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a niece, Anne Swanson.

Ms. Swanson was born in Baltimore. She moved to Washington in 1956 and for 23 years was a legislative aide to eight members of the House of Representatives. She later worked as an executive office assistant at Flying Tiger Airlines and the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America.

Rudolph Hirsch,

computer security consultant

Rudolph Hirsch, 90, a computer security consultant to the federal government in the 1980s and 1990s, died May 6 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his daughter, Claudia Hirsch.

Mr. Hirsch, a District resident, was born in Berlin and grew up in Copenhagen and New York City. Early in his career, he was a programmer with IBM and a business technology consultant with Price Waterhouse and Citibank. He wrote a book, “Computer Literacy for Middle Management” (1984), and settled in the Washington area about that time. He was a past volunteer for the White House comment line and a driver for Capitol Hill Village, a community-based nonprofit for senior citizens.

Edward Miller,

molecular biologist

Edward Miller, 56, a molecular biologist who had spent the last 15 years as senior shift leader with MRIGlobal, an environmental research company, died May 9 at his home in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Tali Johnson.

Mr. Miller was born in Suffern, N.Y., and settled in the Washington area in 1998. He worked for the government contractor SAIC-Frederick (now Leidos Biomedical Research) for five years before joining Midwest Research Institute (now MRIGlobal). He was a member of the Izaak Walton League, a conservation organization, and a volunteer with Scouting groups.

Francis Day,

painting contractor

Francis Day, 70, a self-employed painting contractor, died April 19 at a retirement community in Rockville, Md. The cause was amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, said his partner, Elizabeth Binder.

Mr. Day was born in Baltimore and grew up in Washington, where he was a soloist in the St. Albans School choir and later sang in area rock bands. He was a resident of Accokeek, Md.

Sulaiman Mustapha,

doctor, imam

Sulaiman Mustapha, 68, who trained as a general practitioner and worked with patients in addiction recovery as well as on clinical trials and research at various medical centers, died April 14 at a hospital in Lanham, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a daughter, Madiana Mustapha.

Dr. Mustapha, a resident of Hyattsville, Md., was born in Sierra Leone and practiced medicine in Ukraine and Sierra Leone before settling permanently in the Washington area in 1994. He then spent six years at the old D.C. General Hospital. He worked as an imam in the Washington area and was a founding member and past president of the Washington-area chapter of Tegloma, a Sierra Leone heritage group.

