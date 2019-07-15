Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Dorothy Gerber,

singer, teacher

Dorothy Gerber, 78, a singer with the Choral Arts Society of Washington and a teacher from 1978 to 2000 with the Montessori Country School in Herndon, Va., died May 16 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Amy Gerber-Stroh.

Mrs. Gerber, a resident of Reston, Va., was born Dorothy Gould in Boston and grew up in Long Branch, N.J. With the Choral Arts Society, she sang in performances with the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington and at venues in Moscow, Paris and Spoleto, Italy.

Helene Au,

volunteer, property manager

Helene Au, 105, who managed inherited property on Capitol Hill and volunteered at the Audubon Society bookstore in Georgetown, died May 18 at a care center in Fredericksburg, Va. The cause was thyroid cancer, said Johanna Humphrey, a goddaughter and family spokeswoman.

Miss Au was born on Capitol Hill and lived in a townhouse there until 2018 when she was incapacitated in an accidental fall and moved to Fredericksburg.

Daniel Espejel,

florist

Daniel Espejel, 56, a Washington florist and designer who since 2002 had owned and operated Flowers by Daniel, died May 20 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a heart attack, said his husband, Anthony Purcell.

Mr. Espejel, who lived in the District, was born in Mexico City and moved to the Washington area in 1981. Before opening Flowers by Daniel, he was store manager of Dove Flowers. He had done floral arranging for foreign embassies in Washington and for special occasions, including Washington visits by Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis.

Lynette Montalvo,

lawyer

Lynette Montalvo, 57, a former Washington lawyer who worked for the Social Security Administration in Atlanta from 1996 to 2011, died May 17 at a care center in Bowie, Md. The cause was a brain tumor, said a sister, Laverne Dickens.

Ms. Montalvo, a resident of Bowie, was born Lynette Dickens in Washington. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2008 and returned to the Washington area in 2014.

Lester 'Ruff' Fant,

lawyer, businessman

Lester “Ruff” Fant, 78, a Washington lawyer who since 1999 had operated finance and investment companies, died May 19 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was pulmonary failure, said a niece, Sage Hoare.

Mr. Fant, a District resident, was born in Memphis and had lived in the Washington area since 1968. He was a tax specialist and former partner in the law firms of Cohen & Uretz and Sidley Austin.

Byron Black,

architect

Byron Black, 86, an architect with the firm of WDG Architecture who designed and directed plans for projects throughout the Washington area, died May 29 at his home in Oakton, Va. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said a business partner, George Dove.

Mr. Black was born in Roanoke and settled in the Washington area in the late 1950s. He retired in 2005 after 46 years with his firm. His work included design of office buildings in Washington and apartment buildings throughout the metropolitan area.

Samuel Karson,

psychologist

Samuel Karson, 95, chief psychologist with the Federal Aviation Administration and later with the State Department, died May 13 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was respiratory failure and a bone marrow and blood disorder, said a son, Michael Karson.

Dr. Karson, who lived in Bethesda, Md., was born in Baltimore. He was with the FAA from 1962 to 1975 and the State Department from 1977 to 1983. He was a psychologist at the Florida Institute of Technology from 1983 to 1989. He retired in 1995 after six years as a psychologist in Washington at Second Genesis, a substance-abuse treatment and prevention program.

