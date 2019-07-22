Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Virginia 'Ginny' Watkin,

law firm partner

Virginia “Ginny” Watkin, 93, who became one of the first female partners at the Covington and Burling law firm in Washington, died April 14 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a brain tumor, said a daughter, Mary Ellen Watkin.

Mrs. Watkin was born Virginia Guild in Clinton, Mass., and was a lawyer in Boston specializing in litigation and corporate law before becoming a partner at Covington and Burling in 1974. She used her knowledge of Spanish to work on infrastructure issues with the government of Puerto Rico. She retired in 1994 and was president of the Cosmos Club in 2003. Six years later, she hiked around the Galápagos Islands.

Robert Taylor

Howard medical school dean

Robert Taylor, 76, a Howard University medical school administrator who served as dean from 2008 to 2011, died July 17 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was a heart ailment, said his wife, Carmen Paniagua.

Before his appointment to dean, Dr. Taylor spent three years as interim dean and had been pharmacology department chairman since 1992. He had also served as director of Howard’s Collaborative Alcohol Research Center, funded by grants from the National Institutes of Health.

After stepping down as dean, Dr. Taylor was instrumental in securing federal grants for Howard’s Health Careers Opportunity Program, an effort to attract minority students to the health-care profession, and served as program director. He was also a faculty fellow at Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Dr. Taylor, a Chattanooga, Tenn., native, was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and a fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American Society of Hematology, among other professional affiliations. He was frequently published in peer-reviewed journals.

C. Wayne Callaway,

physician

C. Wayne Callaway, 77, a physician who specialized in nutrition, diets and obesity and who practiced at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota from 1971 to 1986 and later in Washington, died May 11 at his home in Washington. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said his wife, Jackie Chalkey.

Dr. Callaway was born in Easton, Md. At the Mayo Clinic, he taught at the medical school, directed the nutrition clinic and the nutrition consulting service, and directed the lipid clinic. From 1986 to 1988, he was director of the center for clinical nutrition at George Washington University Medical Center. He had a private practice in Washington from 1988 to 2007. He wrote diet books.

Julian 'Jay' Ross,

journalist

Julian “Jay” Ross, 85, a journalist who held national and foreign editing and reporting jobs at The Washington Post in the 1970s and 1980s and retired 20 years ago as managing editor of the English-language daily Moscow Times in Russia, died June 5 at the home of a son in New York City. The cause was leukemia, said the son, Robert Ross.

Mr. Ross was born in San Mateo, Calif. At The Post, he was a deputy foreign editor, assistant national editor and an Africa correspondent. He also helped cover the 1982 Falklands War. At various times in his career, he held reporting and editing jobs at the International Herald Tribune in Paris, Radio Free Europe in Munich, United Press International and the Tehran Times in Iran, where he was managing editor. In retirement, he lived in Portugal until returning to the United States in 2018.

Anne 'Beth' Buffam

teacher

Anne “Beth” Buffam, 75, a self-employed teacher of English as a second language, died May 20 at her home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cancer, said a sister, Sharon Donaldson.

Ms. Buffam was born in what is now Mumbai and came to the United States when she was 16. She lived in various cities on the East Coast before settling in the Washington area 30 years ago. She also was a self-employed photographer.

Beatrice Neidorf

volunteer

Beatrice Neidorf, 104, who had done volunteer work at the Kennedy Center, the Hillwood Estate, Museum and Garden, and the greetings office at the White House, died June 1 at her home in Annapolis. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Lynn Peyer.

Mrs. Neidorf was born Beatrice Bolen in Philadelphia and moved to the Washington area in 1943. She moved to Annapolis last year from the District.

Elizabeth 'Betty' Yudd

bank teller

Elizabeth “Betty” Yudd, 98, a teller at the National Bank of Washington from the 1950s to the 1970s, died May 11 at her home in Annapolis. The cause was dementia, said a son, Charles Yudd.

Mrs. Yudd was born Elizabeth Shadwell in Butler, N.J. She worked for financial institutions in New York City before moving to the Washington area in 1953.

John Miller Jr.,

lawyer

John Miller Jr., 96, a Washington lawyer specializing in energy law for more than 50 years who also had been an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law School from 1959 to 2009, died June 8 at a daughter’s home in Arlington, Va. The cause was pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a son, Michael Miller.

Mr. Miller, a Washington resident, was born in Waterbury, Conn. He began practicing law in 1952 in Washington and retired in 2007. At Georgetown, he taught courses in trade regulation, corporate, antitrust, international and energy law.

