Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Kermit Dyke,

Air Force colonel

Kermit Dyke, 104, a retired Air Force colonel and one of the oldest living graduates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., died May 29 at a health-care center in Solomons, Md. The cause was complications from a stroke, said a son, Robert Dyke.

Col. Dyke, a Philadelphia native, began his military career in 1932 in the California National Guard. He graduated from West Point in 1940 and served in North Africa, Italy and France during World War II. He settled in the Washington area on his Air Force retirement in 1962 and for 13 years was a vice president and operations director for aerospace contractor Rockwell International.

Beatrice Neidorf,

volunteer

Beatrice Neidorf, 104, who had done volunteer work at the Kennedy Center, the Hillwood Estate, Museum and Garden, and the greetings office at the White House, died June 1 at her home in Annapolis. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Lynn Peyer.

Mrs. Neidorf was born Beatrice Bolen in Philadelphia and moved to the Washington area in 1943. She moved to Annapolis last year from the District.

William Tait Jr.,

Navy technician

William Tait Jr., 88, a Navy lieutenant and cryptology technician who retired in 1968 and later spent 11 years managing Smoky Glen Farm, a Gaithersburg, Md.,-based barbecue and catering operation, died June 10 at a hospital in Loganville, Ga. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Gregory Tait.

Lt. Tait, a native of Allentown, Pa., served 20 years in the Navy. He settled in the Washington area in 1960. He helped organize senior sports competitions in softball and basketball in Montgomery County. A former resident of Rockville, Md., he moved to Georgia in 2014.

— From staff reports