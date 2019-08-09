Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Beatrice Neidorf,

volunteer

Beatrice Neidorf, 104, who did volunteer work at the Kennedy Center, the Hillwood Estate, Museum and Garden, and the greetings office at the White House, died June 1 at her home in Annapolis. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Lynn Peyer.

Mrs. Neidorf was born Beatrice Bolen in Philadelphia and moved to the Washington area in 1943. She moved to Annapolis last year from the District.

John Miller Jr.,

lawyer

John Miller Jr., 96, a Washington lawyer specializing in energy law for more than 50 years who also had been an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law School from 1959 to 2009, died June 8 at a daughter’s home in Arlington. The cause was pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a son, Michael Miller.

Mr. Miller, a Washington resident, was born in Waterbury, Conn. He began practicing law in 1952 in Washington and retired in 2007. At Georgetown, he taught courses in trade regulation, corporate, antitrust, international and energy law.

— From staff reports