Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Kermit Dyke,

Air Force colonel

Kermit Dyke, 104, a retired Air Force colonel who was one of the oldest-living graduates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., died May 29 at a health-care center in Solomons, Md. The cause was complications from a stroke, said a son, Robert Dyke.

Col. Dyke, a Philadelphia native, began his military career in 1932 in the California National Guard. He graduated from West Point in 1940 and served in North Africa, Italy and France during World War II. He settled in the Washington area upon his Air Force retirement in 1962 and for 13 years was a vice president and operations director for aerospace contractor Rockwell International.

William Tait Jr.,

Navy technician

William Tait Jr., 88, a Navy lieutenant and cryptology technician who retired in 1968 and later spent 11 years managing Smoky Glen Farm, a Gaithersburg, Md.-based barbecue and catering operation, died June 10 at a hospital in Loganville, Ga. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Gregory Tait.

Lt. Tait, a native of Allentown, Pa., served 20 years in the Navy. He settled in the Washington area in 1960. He helped organize senior sports competition in softball and basketball in Montgomery County. A former resident of Rockville, Md., he moved to Georgia in 2014.

Jane Dembner,

planner

Jane Dembner, 58, a planner and consultant who since 2010 had been director of planning and community affairs for the Columbia Association, a nonprofit community service corporation for Columbia, Md., died June 11 in a hospice center in Columbia. The cause was cancer, said a sister, Alice Dembner.

Ms. Dembner, a Columbia resident, was born in New York City. She had lived in the Washington area since 1983 and had also worked for private and government planning and consulting groups in Washington and Northern Virginia. Her planning work included bicycle and pedestrian paths, parks, landscaping and the Anacostia waterfront in the District.

George Papavizas,

USDA lab chief

George Papavizas, 96, an officer of the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Research Service who retired in 1992 as chief of the soil-borne diseases laboratory, died June 4 at a care center in Burtonsville, Md. The cause was heart disease, said a son, Charlie Papavizas.

Mr. Papavizas, a resident of Beltsville, Md., was born in Krimini, Greece, and joined the USDA in 1957. In retirement, he wrote books about his life in Greece, including the burning of his family home by German soldiers during World War II and his experience in the Greek army during the Greek civil war.

Peter Keir,

Federal Reserve assistant

Peter Keir, 100, a staff assistant to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System who retired in 1981 after 28 years with the Fed, died June 17 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, David Keir.

Mr. Keir, a Philadelphia native, joined the Fed in 1953 and retired as an assistant in the office of the staff director for monetary policy. Afterward, he worked for eight years as an economic and monetary policy analyst for the American Council of Life Insurers. He played tennis and golf into his 90s.

J. Dewey O'Brien,

lawyer

J. Dewey O’Brien, 102, a Justice Department lawyer who retired in 1977 as a deputy assistant attorney general, died June 18 at a health-care center in Fort Washington, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Daniel O’Brien.

Mr. O’Brien, a Fort Washington resident, was born in Marthaville, La. He served in the Civilian Conservation Corps and the Navy before joining the Justice Department’s tax division in 1953. In retirement, he wrote an autobiography and a genealogy and did volunteer work for genealogical and hereditary organizations.

— From staff reports