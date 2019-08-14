Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Michael Goldstein, political historian

Michael Goldstein, 73, a political historian who from 2003 to 2008 directed the Washington program of the University of California at Berkeley, died June 12 at a hospital in Los Angeles. The cause was complications from a brain tumor, said his wife, Susan Bales.

Dr. Goldstein, a native of Sacramento, lived in Potomac, Md., and Manhattan Beach, Calif. He taught politics at Columbia, Cornell and Case Western Reserve universities. In 1977, he came to Washington, where he directed a think tank, served on the staff of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission and was a principal in Public Affairs Research & Communications, which specialized in gender and race discrimination. From 1989 to 2003, he ran the Washington program for California’s Claremont Colleges.

Bonita Tingley, human resources official

Bonita Tingley, 59, a human resources official who retired in 2013 as chief of human capital at the Federal Communications Commission, died June 23 at a hospital in Frederick, Md. The cause was a kidney infection, said a daughter-in-law, Dana Bassett.

Mrs. Tingley, a resident of Arlington, Va., and Charles Town, W.Va., was born Bonita Haider in Minneapolis and had lived in the Washington area since 1993. She was a human resources officer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and helped start its National Conservation Training Center in Shepherdstown, W.Va., before joining the FCC in 2005.

Edward Boehm Jr., college administrator

Edward Boehm Jr., 77, a college administrator who served from 1968 to 1979 as associate dean, director of admissions and soccer coach at American University, died June 23 at a medical center in Richmond. The cause was complications from Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder, said a daughter-in-law, Sarah Boehm.

Dr. Boehm, a resident of Glen Allen, Va., was born in Kensington, Md. After working at AU, he was an administrator at Texas Christian University and Marshall University in West Virginia. He was president of Keystone College in Pennsylvania from 1995 to 2013.

Leo Cardillo, CIA officer

Leo Cardillo, 76, a CIA officer who served in the agency’s communications unit as well as its science and technology units, died June 13 at his home in Clifton, Va. The cause was a brain tumor, said his wife, Bobbee Cardillo.

Mr. Cardillo was born in Brooklyn. He retired from the CIA in 1995 after a 32-year career in intelligence that included service in Ethiopia, Greece and Liberia. In retirement, he worked five years for government contractors and in congressional offices. He was a marathon runner, deep-sea diver and competitive duplicate bridge player.

Rashida Alam,

federal employee

Rashida Alam, 84, a manager of computer operations at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and earlier the Food and Drug Administration, died June 7 at her home in Ashburn, Va. The cause was a heart attack, said a son, John Alam.

She was born Rashida Rahman in what then was Calcutta in British-ruled India. She lived in East Pakistan, West Germany, Canada and Iowa City before settling in the Washington area in 1978.

She retired from the NRC in 2002 after more than 20 years of federal service. She was actively involved in the Washington-area Bangladeshi community.

— From staff reports