Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Mildred Miller,

business official

Mildred Miller, 101, a director, vice president and secretary of several Washington-based family businesses, including the Woodrow W. Miller insurance agency and the WMA Transit Co., died June 25 at an assisted-living center in Washington. The cause was heart ailments, said a niece, Dawn Potosky.

Mrs. Miller was born Mildred Bland in Gaithersburg, Md. She was an official of Miller insurance from 1952 to 1975 and at WMA Transit from 1959 until 1973, when it was sold to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Eduardo Peña Jr.,

Latino leader

Eduardo Peña Jr., 83, a leader in Washington’s Latino community and a former official of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, died June 22 at a care center in San Antonio. He had heart ailments, said a daughter, Cindy Peña.

Mr. Peña was born in Laredo, Tex. In the 1970s, he was director of the Office of Compliance Programs for the EEOC. He left government service in 1979 to open a law practice in Washington, specializing in civil rights cases involving Latinos.

In 1978, he was national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens. He was general counsel to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, a founding member of the Hispanic Bar Association of Washington and president in 1994 of the District’s annual Latino Festival. He moved from Washington to San Antonio in 2018.

Henry Allen Holmes,

diplomat and ambassador

Henry Allen Holmes, 86, a Foreign Service officer who served as U.S. ambassador to Portugal from 1982 to 1985, died May 4 at his home in Washington. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said a son, Gerry Holmes.

Mr. Holmes was born of American parents in Bucharest, Romania. He joined the Foreign Service in 1959. After serving as ambassador to Portugal, he was appointed assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs. He retired in 1998 as assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflicts.

He later taught for 17 years in Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.

Joan Parisi,

cosmetologist

Joan Parisi, 66, who had been a hair stylist and cosmetologist at Stephen Anthony Salon in Rockville, Md., for the past 16 years, died June 28 at a medical center in Rockville. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, Michael Lyons.

Ms. Parisi, a Rockville resident, was born in New York City and moved to the Washington area in 1969.

Laurence Love,

Social Security official

Laurence Love, 76, who retired in 2006 as counselor to the commissioner of the Social Security Administration, died June 27 at his home in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Marsha Love.

Mr. Love was born in Milwaukee. After moving to the Washington area in 1968, he held positions in the Department of Health and Human Services and its predecessor agencies. He was counselor to the commissioner of the Social Security Administration for six years before his retirement.

Martha Davis,

day-care provider

Martha Davis, 97, a home day-care provider to children in her Rockville, Md., neighborhood from 1960 to 2000, died June 22 at an assisted-living facility in Frederick, Md. She had complications from dementia said a son-in-law, Stephen Galloway.

Mrs. Davis was born Martha Baker in Patton, Pa., and moved to the Washington area in 1955. She was a Sunday school teacher at Redland Baptist Church in Derwood, Md., from 1960 to 2002.

— From staff reports