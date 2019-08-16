Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Clarene Vickery,

school founder

Clarene Vickery, 101, a founder and longtime director of the Parkwood School for preschool children in Vienna, Va., died June 26 at her home in Vienna. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Ray Vickery.

Mrs. Vickery was born Clarene Dickens on a farm near Collins, Miss. She founded Parkwood School in 1956 and continued as its director until her death. It now has about 100 students. She was a founder and executive board member of the Virginia Association for Early Childhood Education.

Julie 'Dody' Vehr,

conservationist

Julie “Dody” Vehr, 91, a conservationist who in 1985 was one of the first Middleburg, Va.,-area residents to place a farm in conservation easement, died June 22 at her farm, Fiddlers Green, near Middleburg. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her daughter, Julie Diehl.

Mrs. Vehr was born Julie Thayer in Haverford, Pa., and was known as Dody from childhood. Her father survived the sinking of the Titanic when he was 17. She also was an artist.

Jennie Litvack,

economist

Jennie Litvak, 55, a World Bank economist whose work included efforts to improve living standards in Latin America, Morocco and Vietnam, died June 27 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was cancer, said her husband, Robert Satloff.

Dr. Litvak, a native of Montreal, worked 20 years for the World Bank before retiring in 2012. In retirement, she served on the board of Adas Israel Congregation in Washington where she was a lay leader in the establishment of its Jewish Mindfulness Center, which emphasizes spiritually in the practice of religion.

Mack Killebrew,

photographer

Mack Killebrew, 107, a photographer who operated Floodlight Studios in Washington from 1958 to 1993, died June 1 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, said his wife, Joyce Killebrew.

Mr. Killebrew, who lived in Oxon Hill, Md., was born in Rocky Mount, N.C. He moved to the Washington area in the 1930s. Early in his life, he was a truck driver for Griffith Consumers fuel company and a taxi driver. As a photographer, he specialized in wedding pictures.

Margaret Sickels,

biology teacher

Margaret Sickels, 91, a biology professor at Montgomery College in Takoma Park, Md., from 1962 to 1986, died June 19 at a retirement community in Fairfax County, Va. where she lived. The cause was chronic heart disease, said a son, Stephen Sickels.

Mrs. Sickels was born Margaret Hines in Suffolk, Va., and had taught biology at various colleges before joining Montgomery College, where she chaired the biology department from 1967 to 1978. She was a former assistant editor of the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. She was an assistant at the University of Maryland helping non-native English speaking graduate students with papers.

Stephen Mooney,

business executive

Stephen Mooney, 59, a certified public accountant who was later a corporate finance and business development executive with MCI and then Verizon, died June 27 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said his wife, Christine Mooney.

Mr. Mooney was born in Baltimore, where he was a CPA with Touche Ross before moving to Washington with the company in 1983. In the late 1990s he joined MCI Communications. He retired from Verizon in 2007. In retirement, he served on corporate boards including General Communications.

