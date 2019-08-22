Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

James Lombardi,

lawyer and judge

James Lombardi, 83, a Prince George’s County judge, former member of the Maryland House of Delegates and a lawyer in private practice in Upper Marlboro, Md., from 1970 to 1997, died June 11 at his home in Annapolis. The cause was complications from a stroke and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, said a daughter, Joyce Lombardi.

Judge Lombardi was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Baltimore. He was a lawyer in the State’s Attorney’s office for Prince George’s County from 1965 to 1970, then a partner in the law firm of Lombardi, Powers & Amster.

While in private law practice, he served from 1971 to 1975 as a Prince George’s County Democrat in the Maryland House of Delegates. He was an Orphans Court Judge, a federal magistrate and did arbitrations and mediations. He was a Maryland Circuit Court judge from 1997 to 2006, when he retired. In retirement he continued to hear cases until 2018.

Edward Forgotson,

federal official, lawyer

Edward Forgotson, 85, a lawyer who held positions with federal agencies and in the White House and later had a law practice focused on oil and natural gas policy, died July 4 at a hospital in Miami Beach. The cause was respiratory failure, said his wife, Ann Forgotson.

Mr. Forgotson was born in Albuquerque and grew up in Shreveport, La. After teaching at the UCLA law school and conducting research on health policy at the Rand Corp. in California, Mr. Forgotson established a law firm in Washington and was instrumental in lobbying for passage of the Natural Gas Policy Act of 1978. During the 1980s, he was a fundraiser for the Republican Party. He moved to Santa Fe, N.M., in 1992 and to Miami Beach in 2008.

John Merrill,

Pentagon policy writer

John Merrill, 72, a senior policy researcher and writer at the Pentagon who specialized in Latin America over a 37-year career, died June 10 at his home in Keizer, Ore. The cause was cancer, said his former wife, Cheryl Merrill.

Mr. Merrill was born in San Mateo, Calif. He was a deputy director of the Defense Department’s Haiti task force in the mid-1990s and retired in 2012.

Charles Church,

physicist, research director

Charles Church, 90, a physicist and research director for the Army Department, died July 7 at his home in Savannah, Ga. He had heart ailments, said his daughter, Jane Horvath.

Dr. Church was born in Phoenix and was a researcher for Westinghouse and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency before joining the Army’s civilian research and development unit as a physicist in 1975. He led several research and laboratory units before serving as director of Army research from 1995 until his retirement in 1997. Before moving to Savannah, Dr. Church lived in Alexandria, Va., where he was active in scouting and the Fort Hunt High School boosters club.

Edward Killham,

Foreign Service officer

Edward Killham, 93, a senior Foreign Service officer who served from 1979 to 1982 as deputy chief of mission of the U.S. embassy in Brussels and retired in 1987 with the rank of minister counselor, died July 7 at a residence for seniors in Bethesda, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Amanda Davis.

Mr. Killham, a Chicago native, joined the Foreign Service in 1952. In the 1970s, he served as deputy assistant secretary general on the international staff for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, special adviser to the U.S. delegation to strategic arms limitation talks in Geneva, and on the U.S. delegation to mutual balanced force reduction talks in Vienna. He wrote a book, “The Nordic Way: A Path to Baltic Equilibrium” (1993).

Pamela Coleman Jefferson,

government employee

Pamela Coleman Jefferson, 72, who spent 34 years at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing as a security processor — examining money for defects — before retiring in 2002, died July 3 at her home in Rio Rancho, N.M. The cause was complications from dementia, said a daughter, Angela Shanks.

Mrs. Jefferson was born Pamela Payne in Washington. She moved to Edgewater, Fla., in 2003 from the District and moved to New Mexico in 2014.

— From staff reports