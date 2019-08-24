Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Benjamin Gordon,

Senate economist

Benjamin Gordon, 105, who served as a staff economist for the Senate Small Business Committee and was a specialist in assessing the safety and efficacy of prescription drugs, died July 7 at his home in Washington. He had cardiovascual disease and renal failure, said a son, Bill Gordon.

Mr. Gordon was born in Boston. After becoming proficient in the Japanese language in college, he served in Army counterintelligence during World War II. He worked for the CIA before serving on the Senate staff from 1958 to 1977. He later worked as an economist and health research analyst for the Public Citizen consumer advocacy group and later for the National Council of Senior Citizens.

Julie Floyd,

Defense Department employee

Julie Floyd, 68, a Defense Department employee for 43 years who specialized in traffic management, workforce development and human resources before retiring in 2018, died July 1 at her home in Burke, Va. The cause was cardiac arrest, said her husband, E. Scott Royce.

Ms. Floyd was born in Washington. In the 1970s, she was president of the Arlington, Va., chapter of the National Organization for Women. She was later active with groups including Federally Employed Women and the Fairfax County library system, where she volunteered with a conversation program for nonnative English speakers.

Joe Stanton,

lobbyist

Joe Stanton, 57, a senior lobbyist at trade groups before joining his father at the government relations firm Stanton and Associates in 2011, died July 1 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was sepsis, said his brother Michael Stanton.

The son of former congressman James V. Stanton (D-Ohio), Mr. Stanton was born in Cleveland and began his government relations career as a legislative manager on Capitol Hill before joining the National Association of Home Builders in 1986. He later held top lobbyist positions at the Beer Institute and Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Carl Siebentritt,

FEMA employee

Carl Siebentritt, 96, a scientist specializing in preparedness for radiation exposure who retired in 1998 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, died June 9 at his home in Leesburg, Va. The cause was senile degeneration of the brain, said a son, Peter Siebentritt.

Mr. Siebentritt was born in Jersey City. He served 36 years with FEMA and predecessor agencies.

Janyce Hedetniemi,

planning officer

Janyce Hedetniemi, 80, a planning officer with the National Institutes of Health from 1977 to 2002, died Aug. 11 at a care center in McLean, Va. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said her husband, Joel Hedetniemi.

Mrs. Hedetniemi, a resident of Annandale, Va., was born Janyce Notopoulos in Sewickley, Pa. Early in her career, she was an assistant dean of women at the University of Maryland and director of development at the old Mount Vernon College.

Adelina Johnson,

volunteer service provider

Adelina Johnson, 105, a Bethesda, Md., homemaker and a volunteer service provider for mentally disabled adults, died Aug. 1 at a senior residential center in Bethesda. The cause was a heart ailment, said a grandson, John Middleton.

Mrs. Johnson was born Adelina Sweetser in Albany, N.Y., and moved to the Washington area in 1941. In the 1970s, she assisted her husband in an antiques and fine arts appraisal business.

Jaroslav Verner,

USIA official

Jaroslav Verner, 87, a U.S. Information Agency official who specialized in cultural and public affairs, died July 12 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was a thoracic aortic aneurysm, said a daughter, Lida Verner.

Mr. Verner was born in St. Paul, Minn., and joined USIA in 1959, serving three tours in Moscow and also assignments in Poland, Yugoslavia, East and West Germany, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. He retired in 1993.

Louis Calomaris,

restaurateur

Louis Calomaris, 72, a restaurateur best known as owner of Poseur’s Night Club in Washington from 1983 to 1989, died July 24 at a hospital in the District. The cause was a heart ailment, said a daughter, Kelly Posey.

Mr. Calomaris, a Washington native and lifelong resident, managed several restaurants, including the Old Ebbitt Grill in Washington and Clyde’s of Georgetown. He also had been a restaurant management consultant and a part-time business instructor at the University of Maryland.

Sophie Chang Lo,

restaurateur

Sophie Chang Lo, 95, who with her late husband, C.M. Lo, operated four Chinese restaurants in the Washington area, died July 31 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was hypertension, said a daughter, Lilly Fong.

Mrs. Chang Lo, a District resident, was born Sophie Chang into a wealthy Shanghai family and came to Washington in 1948 as a nanny for the children of the Chinese ambassador to the United States. After the Communist takeover of China the next year, she remained in the United States.

Eugene Cash,

Navy captain

Eugene Cash, 88, a Navy submariner who retired as a captain in 1981 after 32 years of military service, died July 22 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, Eric Cash.

Capt. Cash was born in Orchard Park, N.Y., and had lived in Alexandria since 1975. He was skipper of the submarine Volador and had served on the staff of the secretary of the Navy. In retirement, he was a consultant to the office of the Chief of Naval Operations on weapons systems.

Donald Harter,

physician

Donald Harter, 86, a physician who retired in 2000 as senior scientific officer of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Chevy Chase, Md., died Aug. 3 at his home in Washington. The cause was heart ailments, said his wife, Marjorie Harter.

Dr. Harter was born in Breslau, Germany, and emigrated to Cuba and then to New York in 1940. He held medical appointments in New York and Chicago before moving to the Washington area in 1987. He was a neurology professor at George Washington University medical school.

