Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Allen Carton,

Corps of Engineers official

Allen Carton, 93, a civilian executive with the Army Corps of Engineers who retired in 1995 as deputy director of military programs after 49 years of federal service, died Aug. 7 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Geoff Carton.

Mr. Carton was born in Baltimore and lived in Potomac, Md., from 1968 until this year. After his federal retirement, he worked 10 years with Plexus Scientific business management consulting.

Edward Rider,

association director

Edward Rider, 96, the director of agricultural relations for the American Trucking Association from 1978 to 1986, died July 24 at a health-care center in Winchester, Va. The cause was cancer, said a niece, Susan Martino.

Mr. Rider was born in Baltimore and moved to the Washington area in 1951. Early in his career, he worked for the Institute of Shortening and Edible Oils, among other groups. A former resident of Chevy Chase, Md., he moved to Shepherdstown, W.Va., in 1986 and to Winchester in 2010.

Douglas Tang,

statistician

Douglas Tang, 81, chief statistician at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Montgomery County, Md., from 1970 to 1999, died Aug. 1 at his home in Fulton, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, Chris Tang.

Dr. Tang was born in Winnemucca, Nev. He began his service at the Defense Department’s biomedical research facility in 1964 while on active Army duty and then continued in a civilian capacity.

Ferrell Rutledge Meola,

tour guide

Ferrell Rutledge Meola, 77, a U.S. Capitol tour guide from 1967 to 1992, died July 25 at a hospice in Tucson. The cause was cancer, said a family friend, Jeffrey Aaron.

She was born Ferrell Bolich in Winston-Salem, N.C., and grew up in Alexandria, Va. She moved to Tucson from Washington in 2004.

Ruth Siegel,

artist, teacher

Ruth Siegel, 97, an artist specializing in glasswork who also taught at Spingarn High School in Washington and in the master of arts in teaching program at Trinity Washington University, died July 12 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was a heart attack, said a daughter, Kathran Siegel.

Mrs. Siegel, a resident of Arlington, Va., was born Ruth Podel in Brooklyn. She taught at Trinity and Spingarn from the late 1960s to the 1990s. She also had an artist’s studio in Arlington.

Vera Tilson,

music director

Vera Tilson, 94, the music director at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, Va., from 1952 to 1998, died July 24 at a seniors facility in Falls Church, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Amy Gurri.

Mrs. Tilson was born Vera Kassman in Brookline, Mass., and had lived in the Washington area since 1950. She was music director and founder of the Arlington Metropolitan Chorus and an adjunct professor of voice at George Mason University. She also taught private voice lessons.

Robert Robertson,

petroleum executive

Robert Robertson, 90, senior vice president for international affairs of Occidental Petroleum who retired in 1991 after 18 years with the company, died July 30 at his home in Smithfield, Va. The cause was mesothelioma, said a son, Mark Robertson.

Mr. Robertson was born in Barberton, Ohio. He was an aide to then-Gov. Paul Laxalt (R) of Nevada before coming to Washington in 1969 as executive director of the National Council on Indian Opportunity, a national panel that surveyed the needs of American Indians. In 1991, he moved to Smithfield from McLean, Va., and became an artist.

Erik Hillman,

concert pianist

Erik Hillman, 84, a Washington-area concert pianist who performed classical music at the National Gallery of Art, the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore and on public television, died July 30 at a nursing home in Frederick, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a stepson, Bob Bucheimer.

Mr. Hillman, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Miami. He played in an Army symphony in Germany and studied music in New York before relocating to the Washington area around 1960. He retired about 10 years ago.

— From staff reports