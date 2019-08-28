Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Genie Rosebrock,

teacher

Genie Rosebrock, 77, a teacher at Gallaudet University from 1967 to 1974 and in the Fairfax County Public Schools from 1977 to 2003, died Aug. 1 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said her executor, Denise Grafton.

Ms. Rosebrock, an Alexandria resident, was born in Toledo. She taught English, drama and art at Fort Hunt High School, Irving Middle School and Hayfield Secondary School.

Sharon Keim,

photography dealer

Sharon Keim, 91, who operated a dealership in artistic photographs, “In the Mind’s Eye,” out of her home in Bethesda, Md., during the 1980s, died Aug. 1 at a care center in Golden, Colo. The cause was heart ailments, said a daughter, Elizabeth Keim.

Mrs. Keim was born Sharon ­Hieronymus in South Bend, Ind. She was a member of the board of overseers of the Corcoran College of Art and Design. She moved to the Colorado care center in March.

Virginia Washburne,

hostess, catering chief

Virginia Washburne, 86, a former hostess and chief of catering for 30 years at Washington hotels who retired in 1997 from the Park Hyatt Hotel, died July 7 at a care center in Monticello, Fla. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Paige Ripani.

Mrs. Washburne, a Washington resident, was born Virginia Knox in Seattle. Among the hotels she worked at were the Madison, Four Seasons, Mayflower, Hilton and Sheraton.

Mark Cohn,

cybersecurity specialist

Mark Cohn, 66, a cybersecurity specialist who was chief technology officer for Unisys Federal, died July 14 at his home in Washington. The cause was lung cancer, said a sister, Jeanne Cohn-Connor.

Mr. Cohn was born in Warner Robins, Ga., and had lived in the Washington area since the late 1970s. Early in his 34 years at Unisys, he designed systems for air traffic control.

Frank Phillips,

computer analyst

Frank Phillips, 85, a computer analyst with the Defense Department and earlier as an Air Force enlisted man, died July 29 at his home in Dale City, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Bruce Phillips.

Mr. Phillips was born in Chicopee, Mass. He retired from the Air Force as a senior master sergeant in 1974 and from the Defense Department in 2006.

Robert Dalton,

lawyer

Robert Dalton, 87, a State Department lawyer from 1961 until retiring this year as a senior adviser on treaty practice, died July 9 at his home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a niece, Annette Dalton.

Mr. Dalton was born in Brookline, Mass., and began his State Department career as a lawyer in the passport office. From 1991 to 2019, he was an adjunct faculty member at Georgetown University Law School.

Mary-Hill French,

volunteer

Mary-Hill French, 102, a volunteer participant in Welcome to Washington, which provides education and social activities for foreign visitors and residents, died July 26 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was a pulmonary infection, said her husband, Bevan French.

Mrs. French, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born Mary-Hill Kueffner in St. Paul, Minn. She settled in the Washington area 50 years ago after having worked for iron mining companies in Minnesota.

— From staff reports