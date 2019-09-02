Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Louis Olom,

State Department official

Louis Olom, 102, a State Department official who retired in 1981 after 25 years as staff director of a presidential advisory commission on foreign information, died July 25 at his home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was complications from dementia, said a daughter, Noralyn Harlow.

Mr. Olom was born in Chicago and began his federal career in 1940 as a Federal Communications Commission analyst of foreign radio propaganda. He was a Falls Church civic activist who helped create its politically nonpartisan “better city” organization.

John Hogan,

Peace Corps officer

John Hogan, 81, a Peace Corps volunteer in Venezuela and a former acting director who retired in 1997 after 25 years with the organization, died July 22 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Clare Reidy.

Mr. Hogan, a District resident, was born in Brooklyn. He was a senior adviser in the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs when he retired from federal service in 2001.

Karl Norris,

agricultural engineer

Karl Norris, 98, an instrumentation engineer for the U.S. Agriculture Department’s research center in Beltsville, Md., who devised quick ways of measuring the protein quality of meat and grain, died July 17 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was renal failure, said a son-in-law, Richard DeVore.

Mr. Norris, who lived in Alexandria, was born in Glen Richey, Pa. He joined the USDA in 1950 and retired in 1988, later working as an agricultural consultant.

— From staff reports