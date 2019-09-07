Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Belia Ceja,

assistant to NIH chief

Belia Ceja, 94, a special assistant to three directors of the National Institutes of Health, died July 4 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was pneumonia and complications from myasthenia gravis, said a daughter-in-law, Kathryn Ceja.

Mrs. Ceja, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born Belia Landa in Chicago and moved to the Washington area in the late 1950s. She joined the NIH in 1959 and retired as special assistant to the director in 1985, then from 1986 to 1990 was special assistant to the director of the National Library of Medicine.

Jeanne Ulrich,

mathematician

Jeanne Ulrich, 79, a mathematician at the Naval Research Laboratory from 1967 to 1995, died July 14 at her home in Oxon Hill, Md. The cause was multiple systems atrophy, said her husband, Peter Ulrich.

Mrs. Ulrich was born Jeanne Thornhill in Portsmouth, Va., and was a software developer at the MIT instrumentation laboratory in Massachusetts before coming to the Washington area in 1967. She was a painter in pastels and charcoals and a swimmer and marathon runner.

George Wickstrom,

transportation planner

George Wickstrom, 87, a transportation planner with the Metropolitan Council of Governments for 25 years who retired in 1992, died June 29 at a care center in Greenbelt, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Lorraine Wickstron. Mr. Wickstrom, a resident of Glenn Dale, Md., was born in Brooklyn. He was a planner and traffic engineer in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware before moving to the Washington area in 1966. In retirement, he was a consultant.

Harold 'Bud' Steele,

radio broadcaster

Harold “Bud” Steele, 86, a broadcast anchor with WMAL radio’s Harden and Weaver early morning commuter show for 25 years, died July 26 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said a daughter, Dottie Demos.

Mr. Steele, a Silver Spring resident, was born in the Bronx. He had lived in the Washington area since the early 1960s and was a WMAL radio broadcaster from the 1970s until the late 1990s.

— From staff reports