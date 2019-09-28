Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Morris Krucoff,

physician

Morris Krucoff, 102, an ear-nose-throat surgeon who had a private practice in Washington for more than 50 years, died July 11 at an assisted-living center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, Dr. Mitchell Krucoff.

Dr. Krucoff was born in Baltimore and grew up in Washington. He opened his Washington medical practice after World War II Army service that included medical treatment for survivors of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima. He retired in 2006. He moved to Chapel Hill from the District in March.

Hilario Aguirre Jr.,

HHS officer

Hilario Aguirre Jr., 82, an executive of the Department of Health and Human Services who retired in 1995 after having served as director of the Administration for Children and Families and director of the Administration for Native Americans, died June 26 at a nursing home in Frederick, Md. The cause was complications of Parkinson’s disease, said a son, Mark Aguirre.

Mr. Aguirre was born in Runge, Tex., and had lived in the Washington area since 1967 when he joined the Office of Economic Opportunity as a community action program specialist. He joined what then was the Department of Health, Education and Welfare in 1971.

Rob Roy Ratliff,

CIA officer

Rob Roy Ratliff, 93, a clandestine officer and senior executive of the CIA who had served in the Asia and South America, died July 1 at his home in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Carol Drury.

Mr. Ratliff was born in Webb City, Mo., and served in the CIA from 1952 to 1980. He was executive assistant to CIA director Adm. Stansfield Turner and executive secretary of the committee that approved clandestine operations. He served on the National Security Council in the Nixon, Ford and Carter administrations.

Justine Kilpatrick,

OMB officer

Justine Kilpatrick, 83, who worked 31 years for the Office of Management and Budget and retired in 2006 as director for economic policy, died June 27 at a residential care facility in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was dementia, said her executor, Art Stigile.

A resident of Washington, she was born Justine Rodriguez in Scranton, Pa., and had lived in the Washington area for 50 years. She worked for Chase Bank in New York and for what then was the Department of Health, Education and Welfare before joining OMB.

Maria Luz Cutler,

nurse

Maria Luz Cutler, 65, a nurse who retired in 2016 after having worked in doctors offices and at Shady Grove Medical Center in suburban Maryland, died July 10 at her home in North Potomac, Md. The cause was breast cancer, said her husband, Alan Cutler.

Mrs. Cutler was born Maria Hamoy in Cebu City in the Philippines and immigrated to the United States in 1980. She was a nurse at hospitals in Tucson, and Chicago before relocating to the Washington area in 1993.

Thomas Martin Jr.,

efficiency consultant

Thomas Martin Jr., 71, a management consultant who specialized in organizational workplace efficiency, died Aug. 11 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was a heart attack, said a son, Craig Martin.

Dr. Martin, who lived in Centreville, Va., was born in Key West, Fla. He moved to the Washington area in 1977. He had been a management analyst at the State Department since 2010. Earlier he had done organizational re-engineering at the U.S. Forest Service and other federal agencies.

Judith Helm,

author, pastor

Judith Helm, 79, a historian who wrote a book about the Tenleytown neighborhood in Northwest Washington and later became a Lutheran clergywoman, died June 25 at a retirement facility in Cary, N.C. The cause was complications from injuries suffered in a fall from her wheelchair, said her former husband, Neil Helm.

Rev. Helm was born in Judith Beck in Washington and lived in the District until 1986, when she was ordained at Christ Lutheran Church in Washington. She then served as a pastor at Lutheran churches in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Ann Mathews,

information officer

Ann Mathews, 83, an information officer for the Peace Corps in the 1960s and the Appalachian Regional Commission in the 1980s, died July 9 at a hospital in Leesburg, Va. The cause was multiple myeloma, said Patrick Anderson, her ex-husband.

Mrs. Mathews, a resident of Waterford, Va., was born Ann Michael in Atlanta and moved to Washington in the early 1960s. For two years in the Carter administration she was on first lady Rosalynn Carter’s staff.

Randall Shoemaker,

Army Times journalist

Randall Shoemaker, 91, a reporter, editorial page editor and columnist at the Army Times who retired in 1993, died July 6 at a senior residential center in Arlington, Va. The cause was dementia, said a son, Michael Shoemaker.

Mr. Shoemaker was born in Norfolk and moved to Washington as a child. He was a researcher at The Washington Post and a reporter for the Alexandria Gazette before joining the Army Times in 1956.

