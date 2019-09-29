Ariel Hollinshead, cancer scientist

Ariel Hollinshead, 90, a George Washington University medical school teacher and cancer researcher whose specialties included tumor antigens, cancer vaccines and immunotherapy, died Sept. 10 at a Quaker retirement facility in Medford, N.J. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter-in-law, Maria Pallante.

Dr. Hollinshead was born in Allentown, Pa. Starting at GWU in 1959, she taught classes in pharmacology, virology, immunology and oncology. In 1964, she established the laboratory for virus and cancer research. She directed clinical trials involving lung, colon and ovarian cancer patients.

Dr. Hollinshead retired in 1991 as a GWU professor. In 2006, she moved to Medford, N.J., from Washington. She was a former national president of Graduate Women in Science.

Mary Ann Benedetto, type setter, word processor

Mary Ann Benedetto, 78, a type setter and word processor from 1988 to 1992 with PreSearch defense contracting in Fairfax County, died Sept. 10 at a hospital in Fairfax County. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, Michael Benedetto.

Mrs. Benedetto, a resident of Springfield, Va., was born Mary Ann Luca in Philadelphia and moved to the Washington area in 1979.

Stanton Levinson, lawyer

Stanton Levinson, 78, a lawyer who specialized in representing debtors in bankruptcy ­cases, died Aug. 17 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was respiratory failure and obstructive sleep apnea, said his wife, Terry Levinson.

Mr. Levinson, who lived in Silver Spring, Md., was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., and grew up in the Washington area. He began his legal career in Baltimore. Since 1986 he had a legal practice in Silver Spring.

Edward Esty, educator

Edward Esty, 80, a mathematics educator who from 1973 to 1986 was a senior associate at the National Institute of Education within the U.S. Education Department and its predecessor agency, died Aug. 23 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was lymphoma, said a daughter, Elizabeth Esty.

Dr. Esty, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in New York City. He was a mathematics education researcher in St. Louis before moving to Washington in 1973. In the 1990s, he was a mathematics and research consultant for Square One Television, an educational series produced by the Children’s Television Workshop for PBS.

Julianne Fuchs-Musgrave, educator

Julianne Fuchs-Musgrave, 66, a Montgomery County educator who did out-of-school tutoring and teaching for students who could not attend regular classes, died Aug. 18 under hospice care at her home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was metastatic breast cancer, said a daughter, Elizabeth Musgrave.

She was born Julianne Fuchs in Cheverly, Md. She was an educator with the Montgomery County school system from 2004 to 2019. Her work also included substitute teaching.

LaDonna Love, professor

LaDonna Love, 68, who worked at the New York-based Fashion Institute of Technology from 1983 to 2008 and became a professor and chair of its merchandising department, died Aug. 13 at her home in Washington. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a cousin, Clifton Grandy.

She was born LaDonna Brown in Washington. From 1968 to 1999, she worked in the apparel industry, mostly in New York. She returned to Washington 20 years ago but continued to work for FIT until 2008.

