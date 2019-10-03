Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Howard Monderer,

NBC lawyer, vice president

Howard Monderer, 92, a lawyer and vice president of the National Broadcasting Co. who retired in 1996 after more than four decades with the network, died Aug. 14 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from melanoma, said a son, David Monderer.

Mr. Monderer was born in New York City and had lived in the Washington area since 1958. He represented NBC and its local affiliate, WRC, before Congress, the Supreme Court and government agencies.

Gerald Witt,

Air Force program manager

Gerald Witt, 84, a program manager and senior fellow with the electronic and material sciences unit of the Air Force Office of Scientific Research from 1980 to 2006, died Aug. 7 at a medical care center in Portland, Ore. The cause was lymphoma, said his wife, Susan Bliss.

Mr. Witt was born in Roodhouse, Ill., and taught science and math at Trinity College in Connecticut and what is now Rider University in New Jersey before relocating to the Washington area in 1980. In 2006, he moved to Oregon from Alexandria, Va.

Joseph Doherty,

land-use planner

Joseph Doherty, 95, a retired land-use planner and rural development administrator with the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Farmers Home Administration, died Aug. 21 at a retirement community in Chestertown, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a second cousin, Tom Homan.

Mr. Doherty was born in Pittsburgh and moved to Washington in the 1950s. He spent 25 years working for the federal government, mostly with the USDA, before retiring in the late 1970s.

Earl Ravenal,

Georgetown professor

Earl Ravenal, 88, who retired from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in 1997 as a distinguished research professor of international affairs after 24 years on the faculty, died Aug. 31 at a country home in Trappe, Md. The cause was Parkinson’s disease and dementia, said a son, John Ravenal.

Mr. Ravenal, who also lived in Washington, was born in New York City. He came to Washington in 1967 as a systems analyst with the Defense Department’s Asia division. He wrote 12 books and more than 200 articles on foreign and military policy. He was an unsuccessful candidate for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination in 1984.

Ann Mabuchi,

jazz club manager

Ann Mabuchi, 85, the co-manager and booking manager of the One Step Down jazz club in Washington, died Sept. 1 at a hospice care center in Burlington, Mass. The cause was dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, said a daughter, Kayla Ritt.

Mrs. Mabuchi was born Ann Ritt in Brooklyn and had lived in Washington since 1965. From 1978 to 1994, she worked at One Step Down, which closed in 2000.

James Walton,

education and training consultant

James Walton, 86, an independent education and training consultant, died Aug. 22 at his home in Arlington, Va. The cause was laryngeal cancer, said his wife, Susan Walton.

Mr. Walton was born in Winner, S.D., and had lived in the Washington area since 1970. He was managing director of the Washington Theatre Club from 1970 to 1973 and then worked for training organizations. From 1980 to 2018, he was chief executive of his own educational consulting organization.

Elbert Gadsden,

NLRB judge

Elbert Gadsden, 94, an administrative law judge from 1969 to 1995 with the Social Security Administration and then the National Labor Relations Board, died Aug. 20 at a nursing home in Sandy Spring, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter-in-law, Sandra DePaulis.

Judge Gadsden, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Charleston, S.C. He moved to the Washington area in 1962 and worked in private practice and for government agencies before he became an administrative law judge.

Honnappa Siddalingaiah,

mathematician

Honnappa Siddalingaiah, 85, a mathematician and scientist who analyzed data at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., from 1974 to 1988, died Aug. 21 at his home in Clarksburg, Md. The cause was complications from a tumorous growth in his ears, said his wife, Vimala Siddalingaiah.

Dr. Siddalingaiah was born in Chikkonahalli, India. He taught math at Ottawa University and the University of Pittsburgh before joining NASA. After leaving Goddard, he did independent consulting.

David Jones,

State Department officer

David Jones, 77, a State Department officer who served as a specialist in political-military issues, a foreign affairs adviser to the Army chief of staff and a desk officer for Cyprus, died Aug. 6 at a hospice center in Philadelphia. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Lisa Jones.

Mr. Jones, a resident of Arlington, Va., was born in Scranton, Pa. He began his federal career as an Army intelligence officer in the 1950s and then transferred to the State Department. He served in France, Belgium and Canada. He retired in 1998 after 34 years with the State Department.

