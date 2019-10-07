Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Lawrence Tassone,

Air Force master sergeant

Lawrence Tassone, 82, an Air Force master sergeant who served from 1985 to 2003 with the Air Force Sergeants Association, where he retired as special assistant to the executive director, died Aug. 20 at a hospital in Salisbury, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said a son, Lorenzo Tassone.

He was born in North Adams, Mass., and served in the Air Force from 1955 to 1977. He settled in the Washington area in 1985 and moved to Bridgeville, Del., from Waldorf, Md., in 2010.

Robert Fleegal,

National Geographic officer

Robert “Bob” Fleegal, 86, a National Geographic Society officer for 38 years who retired in 1994, died July 31 at a medical center in Loveland, Colo. The cause was pneumonia, said a son, Bruce Fleegal.

Mr. Fleegal was born in Altoona, Pa., and moved to the Washington area in 1941. At National Geographic, he was supervisor of the audio-visual department in the lectures division. He moved to Colorado from Arlington, Va., in 2011.

Pauline Narcavage,

CIA officer

Pauline Narcavage, 87, a secretary and then case officer with the CIA who retired in 1991 after 31 years with the agency, died Aug. 18 at her home in Vienna, Va. The cause was complications from head injuries suffered in an accidental fall, said a sister, Annette Zimin.

She was born in Newark and was a secretary at a New Jersey law firm before moving to the Washington area in 1960.

Donald Myer,

arts commission officer

Donald Myer, 81, an architect who was assistant secretary of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts for three decades beginning in 1965, died Aug. 8 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cardiac arrest, said his wife, Ellen Myer.

Mr. Myer, who lived in the District, was born in Cleveland. He moved to the Washington area in the early 1960s to work on the restoration of Union Station and the Washington Monument for the National Park Service.

At the Fine Arts Commission, his work included the design review process for the Mall’s master plan, incorporating the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the National Air and Space Museum, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of the American Indian.

Donald Tucker,

government economist

Donald Tucker, 81, an economist for the Federal Reserve and the former House Government Operations subcommittee on commerce, consumer and monetary affairs, died Aug. 28 at an assisted-living center in Bethesda, Md. He had Parkinson’s disease, said his wife, Karen Tucker.

Mr. Tucker was born in Providence, R.I., and taught economics at the University of Chicago before joining the Urban Institute think tank in 1968. He soon moved to the Federal Reserve Board and, in 1977, to Capitol Hill, where he was chief economist at the commerce subcommittee before retiring in 1994.

Gloria Charney,

illustrator

Gloria Charney, 96, a book illustrator of volumes such as “Betty Crocker’s New Boys and Girls Cook Book” (1965) and “White House Children” (1979) who also did sketches for Washington Post theater reviews in the 1980s and 1990s, died Aug. 18 at a memory-care center in Phoenix. The cause was heart disease, said a daughter, Tina Charney.

Mrs. Charney was born Gloria Kamen in New York City and lived in the Washington area from 1957 to 1993, when she moved to Hartland, Vt., from Bethesda, Md. She moved to Phoenix in 2010.

Barbara Hyman,

volunteer

Barbara Hyman, 92, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, the Lord’s Table at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Gaithersburg, Md., and the American Cancer Society, died Aug. 25 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Edward Hyman.

Mrs. Hyman was born Barbara McGourty in Worcester, Mass., and had lived in the Washington area for 70 years.

— From staff reports