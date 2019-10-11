Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Forrest Tyler,

psychology professor

Forrest Tyler, 93, a professor of psychology at the University of Maryland, where he was founding director of the clinical and community psychology program, died Dec. 28 at his home in College Park, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his wife, Sandra Tyler.

Dr. Tyler was born in Georgetown, Ind. After teaching at Southern Illinois University, he moved to the Washington area in 1964 to help develop guidelines for community mental health centers under the auspices of the National Institutes of Health. He joined the University of Maryland faculty in 1969. After his official retirement in 1992, he continued to teach at U-Md. and George Washington University for several years.

Dr. Tyler specialized in cross-cultural and community psychology and was the author of three books. He was a visiting Fulbright scholar at several universities abroad and received many academic awards. He was also a sculptor whose work was exhibited at art galleries.

Sue Wiggins,

secretary

Sue Wiggins, 82, who spent 25 years as a secretary for federal agencies, mostly at the U.S. Geological Survey, died Sept. 25 at a hospital in Leesburg, Va. She had congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Mary Wiggins.

Mrs. Wiggins, a Leesburg resident, was born Norma Sue Austin in Washington. She was in her 50s when she retired from the Federal Aviation Administration.

John Harwood II,

law firm partner

John Harwood II, 74, a lawyer and partner with the WilmerHale law firm in Washington, where he had been chairman of the communications department, died Sept. 24 at his home in the District. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Corbin Harwood.

Mr. Harwood was born in Worcester, Mass., and had lived in Washington since 1973. He joined the law firm then known as Wilmer, Cutler and Pickering in 1975 and retired in 2007. He was a decorated Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and a board chairman of the National Veterans Legal Services Program, where he helped start a program called Lawyers Serving Warriors that has helped veterans receive disability benefits.

Antionette 'Toni' 'Joseph,

DOE official

Antionette “Toni” Joseph, 79, an Energy Department official who retired in 2005 as associate director for laboratory planning, died Aug. 6 at a care center in Washington. The cause was heart disease, said a sibling, J.J. Mortensen.

Ms. Joseph was born in Windber, Pa., and had lived in the Washington area since 1964, when she began her federal career as an intern with what then was the Atomic Energy Commission. She was a resident of Bethesda, Md.

Charles Rumph,

IRS lawyer, photographer

Charles Rumph, 87, a lawyer with the Internal Revenue Service and a freelance photographer, died Sept. 9 at his home in Washington. The cause was Parkinson’s disease and dementia, said his wife, Shirley Johnson.

Mr. Rumph was born in Amarillo, Tex., and was a French horn player with the Houston Symphony and a lawyer in California before joining the IRS in 1974. In 1987, he left the agency to become a freelance photographer. His pictures were displayed at the Phillips Collection in Washington and published in The Washington Post.