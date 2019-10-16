Mr. Travaglini, who lived in Alexandria, Va., was born in Philadelphia. His professional specialties included international standardization and foreign licensing. The office he directed was in the bureau of international economic policy and research.

Daniel Davidson, law firm partner

Daniel Davidson, 82, a former partner with the Washington law firm Spiegel & McDiarmid and whose specialties included energy law, died Sept. 13 at his home in the District. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Susan Davidson.

Mr. Davidson, a native of Brooklyn, was a State Department lawyer in the late 1960s and served as a delegate to the Paris Peace Accords to end the Vietnam War. In 1969, he served on the staff of the National Security Council and was one of several government officials and journalists whose telephones were wiretapped in a Nixon administration security program.

His legal career included price-fixing matters, utility rate increases and antitrust issues. He had been with Spiegel & McDiarmid for 45 years at his death. He also wrote op-ed pieces and book reviews for The Washington Post and other publications.

Catherine McDermott, health philanthropy CEO

Catherine McDermott, 79, president and chief executive of the philanthropic National Committee for Quality Healthcare from 1997 to 2004, died Sept. 15 at a health-care center in Columbia, Md. The cause was respiratory failure and pneumonia, said a friend and colleague, Samantha Cheng.

Ms. McDermott was born in the Bronx and worked for philanthropic organizations in New York before moving to the Washington area in 1991 as president and chief executive of Grant­makers in Health. She was a resident of Silver Spring, Md.

Carlton Gay, financial adviser

Carlton Gay, 72, a financial broker and investment adviser who since 2013 had worked with Research Financial Strategies, died Sept. 16 at his home in Leesburg, Va. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, Carlton Barbour.

Mr. Gay was born in Washington and began his financial career in 1973 with the brokerage then known as Dean Witter. He was an independent financial adviser from 1998 until he joined Research Financial Strategies in 2013.

Rosina Ward, office manager

Rosina Ward, 88, the office manager for 25 years at her husband’s Washington-based insurance company, Harry J. Ward Insurance, died Sept. 4 at her home in Pompano Beach, Fla. The cause was a blood disorder, said a sister, Irena DiCarlantonio.

Mrs. Ward was born Rosina DiCarlantonio in Washington. In 1990, she retired and moved to Pompano Beach from Fort Washington, Md. She was an election-day polling official in Fort Washington for many years.

Edward Kelty, psychologist

Edward Kelty, 89, a psychologist at the National Institute of Mental Health from 1968 to 1994, died Sept. 27 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said his wife, Miriam Kelty.

Dr. Kelty was born in New York City. Before coming to the Washington area in 1968, he was a psychology professor at the City University of New York. At NIMH, he was assistant director of the institute and director of international affairs.

Gregory Ramsey, USDA officer

Gregory Ramsey, 70, who retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s animal and plant inspection service in 2018 after 30 years with the agency, died Sept. 13 at his home in Washington. The cause was gallbladder cancer, said his husband, James Gasser.

Mr. Ramsey was born in Worcester, Mass., and had lived in Washington since 1976.

— From staff reports

