Mr. Nussbaum was born in Brooklyn and had lived in the Washington area since 1961. Since 2015, he had been chairman and chief executive of Drone Aviation, which manufactures tethered drones as aerial monitoring and communications platforms. He also was a partner in Topline Healthcare, which helps companies submit medical claims. He was previously an executive at financial and technical companies.

AD

Raymond Beauregard, Navy chemist and engineer

Raymond Beauregard, 90, a civilian chemist and engineer whose specialties included munitions and explosives for units of the Navy Department, died Sept. 22 at a retirement center in Annapolis, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a grandson, Chris Beauregard.

AD

Mr. Beauregard was born in St. Albans, Vt., and had lived in the Washington area since 1948. He worked for the Navy Department for 30 years before retiring in 1985 and then was a self-employed consultant to the Defense Department.

Carole Ewens, wellness center manager

Carole Ewens, 61, the chief operating officer from 2009 to 2017 of Natural Horizons Wellness Center in Fairfax Station, Va., died Sept. 18 at her home in Gainesville, Va. The cause was lung cancer, said a sister, Elizabeth Fallon.

AD

Mrs. Ewens was born Carole Miller in Winter Park, Fla., and grew up in the Washington area. From 1991 to 2008, she was vice president for operations of American Respiratory Associates in Bethesda, Md., a respiratory equipment supply business.

Caroline Hufford-Anderson, sculptor

Caroline Hufford-Anderson, 96, a sculptor whose busts of an ancestor, Lutheran minister and Revolutionary War general J.P.G. Muhlenberg, are displayed at a park on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest Washington and at the courthouse in Woodstock, Va., died Sept. 24 at a residential care center in Falls Church, Va. The cause was dementia-related illnesses, said a son, Fred Hufford.

AD

AD

Mrs. Hufford-Anderson was born Caroline Muhlenberg in Reading, Pa., and had lived in the Washington area since 1958. She also created liturgical art for churches in the Washington area.

William Miller, ambassador

William Miller, 88, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 1993 to 1998 who worked with Ukrainian leaders to draft a new constitution and helped dismantle strategic nuclear missile systems in the country, died Sept. 22 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Christopher Miller.

Mr. Miller was born in New York City. He began his federal career as a Foreign Service officer in 1959 and then from 1967 to 1981 was a Senate staff member. He assisted in efforts to end the Vietnam War and was President Jimmy Carter’s special envoy to talks aimed at settling the Iranian hostage crisis.

AD

AD

He was also a professor and dean at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts and a fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and the Wilson Center think tank in Washington.

Floyd Trogdon, Air Force general

Floyd Trogdon, 95, an Air Force brigadier general who retired in 1974 as deputy assistant secretary of defense for acquisitions policy, died Sept. 9 at his home in Clarksville, Md. The cause was dysphagia, a swallowing disorder, said a daughter, Elaine Trogdon.

Gen. Trogdon was born in High Point, N.C. He began his military career in 1942 and was an aircraft navigator in Europe during World War II. He held several key positions in nuclear weapons research through the 1950s. Among other assignments, he was a deputy director of the Defense Communications Agency and served in Vietnam in the early 1970s. His military decorations included the Distinguished Service Medal, multiple awards of the Legion of Merit and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

After his retirement from the Air Force, Gen. Trogdon was a senior vice president at GTE, which was a forerunner of the Sprint telecommunications company. He was a consultant after retiring from Sprint in 1991.

— From staff reports

AD