Angeline Nanni, codes analyst

Angeline Nanni, 101, who began her career with an Army cryptography unit during World War II and later was a codes analyst with the National Security Agency, died Aug. 27 at a hospice in Indiana, Pa. She had heart ailments, said a niece, Mary Ann DeLuca.

Ms. Nanni was born in Creekside, Pa. She came to Washington during World War II and had lived in the same Dupont Circle apartment for more than 75 years, until shortly before her death. At the NSA, she worked on the Cold War Venona Project, decrypting messages of Soviet Union intelligence agencies. She retired in 1980.

Anton DePorte, State Department official

Anton DePorte, 90, who worked for 25 years at the State Department, where he was a member of the policy and planning staff, died Aug. 19 at his home in Washington. The cause was cardiorespiratory arrest, said a cousin, Rebecca DePorte.

Dr. DePorte was born in Oklahoma City and had lived in Washington since 1955. After retiring from the State Department in 1980, he was a visiting scholar at New York University’s Institute of French Studies while continuing to live in Washington. He was the author of several books and articles on European international relations.

Richard Schlapia, electronics engineer

Richard Schlapia, 68, a retired electronics engineer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, died Sept. 15 at his home in Washington. The cause was hypertension and diabetes, said his domestic partner, Lloyce West.

Mr. Schlapia was born in Ventura, Calif., and came to Washington in 1982 as an electronics engineer with the Navy Department. He joined NOAA in 1990 and retired on disability in 1999. He was the historian of the D.C. chapter of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.

Dorothy Rosapepe-Bodwell, legislative aide

Dorothy Rosapepe-Bodwell, 77, a legislative aide to Virginia Del. Warren G. Stambaugh (D-Arlington) from 1985 to 1990, died Sept. 8 at her home in Arlington. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a sister-in-law, Sheilah Kast.

She was born Dorothy Rosapepe in Youngstown, Ohio, and had lived in the Washington area since 1968. She was a board member of the Arlington Outdoor Education Association and was a room mother and leader of the Great Books program at Oakridge Elementary School in Arlington.

Leo Nestor, music director

Leo Nestor, 70, a retired professor of music, director of choral studies and director of the Institute of Sacred Music at Catholic University who also was music director at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, died Sept. 22 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a friend and executor, Kevin O’Brien.

Mr. Nestor was born in Pittsburgh and came to Washington in 1984 as music director of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. In 2001, he joined the Catholic University faculty. He retired in 2016 and moved to Millsboro, Del., from Washington.

At the National Shrine, he composed music for four papal visits and was knighted by Pope Francis for service to the Catholic Church. In 1985, he composed a cantata to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Second Vatican Council. When the cantata was performed at a Christmas concert, Washington Post music critic Joseph McLellan wrote that it was “composed with impressive skill and . . . performed expertly by the Choir of the National Shrine and the Catholic University Symphony Orchestra and Chorus with the composer conducting.”

— From staff reports

