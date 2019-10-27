James Lamb, IBM executive, information specialist

James Lamb, 90, an IBM executive for 30 years who later became an information technology specialist with the federal courts’ administrative office in Washington, died Sept. 11 at his home in Fairfax County, Va . The cause was bladder cancer, said a daughter-in-law, Amy Lamb.

AD

Mr. Lamb was born in Chicago. He was a standout college football player and was inducted into the athletic hall of fame of Northern Illinois University. He settled in the Washington area in 1989 and then worked for the federal courts until 1996, modernizing information technology systems. He later served as associate director of the McIntire School of Commerce of the University of Virginia and chairman of the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce.

AD

Robert Odle Jr., law firm partner, White House official

Robert Odle Jr., 75, a lawyer who was a partner with the Washington firm of Weil, Gotshal & Manges before retiring in 2015, died Oct. 2 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was brain cancer said his wife, Lydia Odle.

AD

Mr. Odle was born in Port Huron, Mich. He was a White House assistant during the Nixon administration and in 1972 was director of administration for Nixon’s reelection committee. In that capacity, he testified in 1973 before the Senate committee investigating the break-in at the Watergate headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. The break-in, which led to Nixon’s 1974 resignation, was linked to the reelection committee. In his testimony, Mr. Odle led lawmakers through the reelection committee’s organizational flow charts.

AD

During the Reagan administration, he was an assistant secretary of energy before joining Weil, Gotshal & Manges in 1985. His specialties included representing clients before Congress and federal agencies. He was a board member of several Republican and Catholic organizations.

Janine Vardac, French teacher

Janine Vardac, 88, a French language teacher at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va. and what then was Groveton High School in Fairfax County, Va., between 1975 and 1981, died Oct. 10 at a hospital in Alexandria. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Michael Vardac.

AD

Mrs. Vardac was born Janine Fauvergue in Paris and had lived in the Washington area since 1960.

Vivian Mittleman,lawyer

Vivian Mittleman, 66, a lawyer in Washington who served as an administrative law judge with the Social Security Administration from 2008 to 2016, died Sept. 25 at a hospice center in Columbia, Md. The cause was cancer, said her husband, Philip Mittleman.

Mrs. Mittleman, a resident of Fulton, Md., was born Vivian Wiesner in Brooklyn, N.Y. She settled in the Washington area in 1987 and was a lawyer with the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Postal Service before joining the Social Security Administration.

— From staff reports

AD