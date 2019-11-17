Wilhelmina Reuben-Cooke, law professor, UDC official

Wilhelmina Reuben-Cooke, 72, a law professor at the University of the District of Columbia, where she also served as provost and vice president of academic affairs, died Oct. 22 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. She had complications related to hip surgery after an accidental fall at her Alexandria home, said a daughter, Shani Cooke.

Wilhelmina Reuben was born in Georgetown, S.C. In 1963, she was one of the first five African American students to integrate Duke University in Durham, N.C. She was later a Duke trustee. She came to Washington in 1973 after graduating from law school at the University of Michigan.

She was an associate at the law firm formerly known as Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering and also was associate director of Georgetown University Law Center’s Institute for Public Representation.

In 1986. Ms. Reuben-Cooke joined the law school faculty at Syracuse University and then returned to the Washington area in 2003 as provost and later as a professor of law at UDC, where she continued teaching until her death.

Marsha Dubrow, writer and editor

Marsha Dubrow, 76, a writer and editor who specialized in travel and the arts as a freelancer, died Oct. 14 at her home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a cousin, David Siegel.

Mrs. Dubrow was born in Ponca City, Okla., grew up in Houston and for 40 years had lived in Washington. She was a correspondent for Reuters, Life and other publications. She did freelance editing for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Archives.

Ann Hall, teacher

Ann Hall, 96, an English teacher at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School from 1977 to 1988 and a former substitute teacher at B-CC and Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County, died Sept. 20 at an assisted-living community in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was a heart ailment, said a daughter, Laura Abell.

Mrs. Hall was born Ann Benson in Herrin, Ill., and had lived in the Washington area since 1967. She did volunteer work with the women’s association at Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, where her husband, Arthur Hall, was senior pastor from 1967 to 1987.

Virginia Strickland, EPA lawyer

Virginia Strickland, 67, an attorney adviser with the Environmental Protection Agency from 1979 to 1987 and again from 2002 to 2018, died Oct. 19 at her home in Reston, Va. The cause was brain cancer, said her husband, Douglas Wolf.

Ms. Strickland, a Dallas native, was deputy counsel to the National Audubon Society from 1987 to 1992 and then an associate in the Washington office of the Jones Day law firm. She was subsequently a lawyer and administrative law judge in New Mexico for 10 years.

Terrence O'Connell, defense consultant

Terrence O’Connell, 74, a principal and staff member in defense consulting organizations, died Oct. 19 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was lingering complications from combat head injuries he received in 1970 as an Army officer in Vietnam, said a niece, Jenny DeMeo.

Mr. O’Connell, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Baltimore. From 1998 to 2007, he was chief operating officer of Davis O’Connell, a defense consulting organization. Earlier he helped manage other defense consulting organizations and did political consulting. He was chairman of Reserve Forces Policy Board, an advisory body to the secretary of defense, from 1994 to 2001.

Mae Licitra, volunteer

Mae Licitra, 95, who did volunteer work in the theater program at Harmony Hall Regional Center in Fort Washington, Md., died Oct. 27 at a care center in Columbia, Md. The cause was lung disease, said a daughter, Annette Licitra.

Mrs. Licitra, a Columbia resident, was born Mae Chiantella in Long Island City, N.Y., and had lived in the Washington area since 1954.

— From staff reports

