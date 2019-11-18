Mrs. Narr was born Emilie Zorn in Durlach, Germany. She came to the United States and settled in the Washington area as a permanent resident in 1960.

Nicholas Dunten Jr., writer and editor

Nicholas Dunten Jr., 76, a writer and editor who worked for the boat owners organization BoatUS, University of Maryland University College and other organizations, died Oct. 8 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was kidney failure, said his wife, Kathleen Dunten.

Mr. Dunten was born in Greenville, S.C., and had lived in the Washington area since 1968. He also held a variety of odd jobs such as house painting. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts, Appalachian Trail maintenance, the U.S. National Arboretum and the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center.

Stephen Cohen, Brookings fellow

Stephen Cohen, 83, a senior fellow in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution for the past 20 years, died Oct. 27 at his home in Chapel Hill, N.C. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said a son, Jeffrey Cohen.

Dr. Cohen was born in Chicago. From 1965 to 1998, he was a professor of political science and history at the University of Illinois. He also served from 1985 to 1987 as a member of the policy planning staff at the State Department. He was the author or co-author of 12 books on India, Pakistan and American foreign policy. Earlier this year, he moved to Chapel Hill from Washington.

Georgia Lewis, parent educator

Georgia Lewis, 84, a parent-education specialist with Montgomery County Public Schools from 1979 to 2002, died Oct. 23 at her home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Mary Lewis.

Ms. Lewis was born Georgia Demopoulos in Buffalo and had lived in the Washington area since 1966. She developed and administered adult-education programs and wrote columns on education for the now-defunct Montgomery Gazette.

Laurie Weinstein, lawyer

Laurie Weinstein, 63, a lawyer who had worked with the National Labor Relations Board, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department, died Oct. 18 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a friend, Karen Redmond.

Ms. Weinstein, a Rockville resident, was born in Pittsburgh. She began her federal career in 1981 and retired from the Justice Department in 2013. For 30 years, she played amateur softball with the Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington.

— From staff reports

