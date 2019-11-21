AD

Jay Rosenthal,music industry lawyer

Jay Rosenthal, 61, a lawyer who specialized in music industry issues, most recently as a partner with the Washington law firm of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp, died Nov. 2 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Rae Rosenthal.

Mr. Rosenthal, who lived in Brookeville, Md., was born in Reading, Pa. He had lived in the Washington area since 1975. He was senior vice president and a specialist in copyright issues with the National Music Publishers Association before joining the law firm in 2015.

Fred Gill,physician

Fred Gill, 83, a physician who had a Bethesda, Md.-based practice in internal medicine from 1967 to 1998, died Oct. 12 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a son, David Gill.

Dr. Gill, who lived in Potomac, Md., was born in New York City and came to the Washington area in 1967. He specialized in infectious diseases. From 1998 to 2016, he was chief of internal medicine consultation at the clinical center of the National Institutes of Health.

Joseph Rosenbaum Jr.,real estate agent

Joseph Rosenbaum Jr., 76, a former residential real estate agent in Washington, died Oct. 29 at his home in Santa Fe, N.M. The cause was kidney failure, said a brother, George Rosenbaum.

Mr. Rosenbaum was born in Washington and lived in the area until the 1990s. He then moved to Miami and later to New Mexico.

Michael Suggs,construction foreman

Michael Suggs, 62, a Washington construction worker who most recently was a foreman for Clark Construction at the Wharf in Southwest Washington, died Oct. 12 at his home in Washington. The cause was a heart ailment, said his wife, Linda Suggs.

Mr. Suggs was born in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. He moved to the Washington area in the early 1980s. He did volunteer work for the homeless program at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Washington.

Thomas Worthington Jr.,concessions administrator

Thomas Worthington Jr., 48, an administrator of concession stands on the Mall, died Oct. 15 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cancer, said his father, Thomas Worthington.

Mr. Worthington was a native Washingtonian and lifelong resident of the District. He had been an administrator of Mall concession stands for 25 years.

Betsy Greer,mental health advocate

Betsy Greer, 80, an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness for the past 30 years, died Nov. 3 at her home in Arlington, Va. The cause was lung cancer, said a granddaughter, Jessica Wheeler.

Mrs. Greer was born Betsy Samuelson in Montpelier, Vt., and had lived in the Washington area since 1975. She spent about a decade as a Senate staffer and a legislative affairs representative for the American Bankers Association.

Mary Kilbourne, teacher

Mary Kilbourne, 83, a biology teacher in Prince George’s County Public Schools for more than 30 years and retired in 1988 from Crossland High School in Temple Hills, died Oct. 20 at a hospital in Annapolis. The cause was cancer, said a family friend, Mollie King.

Mrs. Kilbourne, a resident of Upper Marlboro, Md., was born Mary Whittenburg in Bartlesville, Okla., and had lived in the Washington area since 1940. After retiring from teaching, she was a naturalist and boating safety instructor at Patuxent River Park in Prince George’s County.

Harry Barth,USDA chemist

Harry Barth, 83, a U.S. Department of Agriculture chemist for 30 years who retired in 1994 as staff chemist in charge of food safety and quality control, died Oct. 23 at a nursing center in Cary, N.C. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Lynne Fischer.

Mr. Barth was born in Ochopee, Fla., and came to the Washington area in 1964. Earlier this year, he moved to Cary from Alexandria, Va.

Mary Ellen Lane,nonprofit executive

Mary Ellen Lane, 72, executive director of the Council of American Overseas Research Centers — a nonprofit association of cultural and social research facilities — from its founding in 1986 until she retired in 2014, died Nov. 3 at her home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said her husband, Colin Davies.

Dr. Lane was born in New Bern, N.C. Early in her career, she was director of an archaeological project in Egypt, an assistant professor at the American University in Cairo, and assistant director of the American Research Center in Cairo.

— From staff reports

