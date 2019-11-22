Mr. Abawi was born in Kabul and served in the Afghan army before coming to the United States, where he became a taxi driver and sold life insurance. From 1996 to 2010, he was in the mortgage business. Later he taught Afghan languages and culture to military and diplomatic officers at Camp Lejeune, N.C., commuting from the Washington area. He moved to Redondo Beach from Chantilly, Va., in 2014.

James Child,NSA linguist

James Child, 94, a linguist with the National Security Agency who also did translating and teaching of linguistics, died Oct. 29 at a care center in Washington, where he lived. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Anne Child.

Mr. Child was born in Troy, N.Y. He was an Army language interpreter in Germany after World War II and retired in 1999 after 51 years of service with the NSA and other intelligence agencies. He worked on translations of Bulgarian, Czech, Hebrew, Indonesian, Polish and Turkish.

Scott Lark, Marine Corps major

Scott Lark, 96, a retired Marine Corps major and veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War who was later was a civilian project manager with a defense contractor, died Nov. 8 at a hospital in Clinton, Md. The cause was heart and abdominal ailment, said a granddaughter, Jennifer Hartman.

Maj. Lark, a resident of Clinton, Md., was born in Castlewood, Va. He was in the Marines from 1942 to 1966 and retired as an aircraft maintenance officer. For the next 21 years, he worked for the McLaughlin Research Corp. as a project manager specializing in maintenance and readiness of components for Navy submarines.

David Freeman, U-Md. chemistry professor

David Freeman, 88, a University of Maryland chemistry professor who retired in 1998 after 25 years on the faculty, died Oct. 28 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was lung cancer, said his wife, Linda Freeman.

Dr. Freeman, who lived in North Bethesda, Md., was born in Rochester, N.Y. He settled in the Washington area in 1965 and did research at what then was the National Bureau of Standards before joining the U-Md. staff. He was a downhill skier, hiker and sailor of boats from Maryland to Maine.

Caroline Peloso,teacher, counselor

Caroline Peloso, 81, a Montgomery County elementary school teacher and counselor from 1975 to 2000, died Nov. 11 at her home in Lawrenceville, N.J. The cause was lung cancer, said her husband, Vincent Peloso.

Mrs. Peloso was born Caroline Lingelbach in Canajoharie, N.Y., and moved to the Washington area in 1968. She was a teacher and counselor at Wyngate Elementary School in Bethesda, Md., among others. In 2007, she moved to New Jersey from Silver Spring, Md.

— From staff reports

