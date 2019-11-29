Terrence O'Connell, veteran, defense consultant

Terrence O’Connell, 74, a Vietnam War veteran who worked for several federal agencies and defense consulting organizations, died Oct. 19 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was a heart ailment related to injuries suffered in combat as an Army officer in Vietnam, said his brother, John O’Connell.

Mr. O’Connell, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Baltimore and was a member of a Rose Bowl-winning football team at the University of Michigan. As an infantryman in Vietnam, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the country’s second-highest award for valor. He lost an arm and an eye in combat in 1970 and received three awards of the Purple Heart.

Mr. O’Connell worked for the Democratic National Committee in the 1970s and was an adviser to Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. He helped found two defense contracting firms, including Davis O’Connell, where he served as chief operating officer from 1998 to 2007. He was also chairman of the Reserve Forces Policy Board, an advisory body to the secretary of defense, from 1994 to 2001.

David Rector, NPR producer

David Rector, 69, a producer with National Public Radio in Washington from 1981 to 2008, died Oct. 15 at a hospital in San Diego. The cause was complications from heart ailments and cancer, said Rosalind Alexander-Kasparik, his fiancee and conservator.

Mr. Rector was born in Washington and was a staff photographer for the public affairs department of the University of the District of Columbia before joining NPR. In 2008, he moved to San Diego from Washington.

Garrett Hyde, physicist

Garrett Hyde, 80, a physicist and photographer with the U.S. Bureau of Mines from 1964 to 1995 who was also a volunteer and technical director at the Bowie Playhouse, died Nov. 4 at a care center in Bowie, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Ann Sterling.

Dr. Hyde, a Bowie resident, was born in Richmond. He was a lighting designer for productions at the Bowie Playhouse and served on the board of the Bowie Center for the Performing Arts. He was also a math tutor and science fair judge at middle and high schools.

Dorothee Riederer, English teacher

Dorothee Riederer, 75, an English teacher at Stone Ridge Academy of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda, Md., who retired in 2012 after 40 years, died Nov. 13 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was complications from bronchiectasis, a lung disease, said a daughter, Rose Devitt.

Mrs. Riederer, a Rockville resident, was born Dorothee Didden in Washington. Her family was among the founding members of the National Capital Bank of Washington, and she had served on the bank’s board of directors. After retiring from Sacred Heart, she did volunteer work in Honduras for children affected by drug and gang violence.

— From staff reports

