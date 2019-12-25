Ms. Jewell, a District resident, was born in Little Rock. Her Foreign Service career included assignments in Mexico City, New Delhi, Warsaw, and Jakarta, Indonesia, as a cultural and information officer. In retirement, she was vice president of the nonprofit International Student Exchange Program.

Kathryn Eckles, marketing representative

Kathryn Eckles, 101, a marketing representative for National and Pan American airlines, died Oct. 3 at a nursing center in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her executor, Charles Robertson.

Ms. Eckles was born in Ocoee, Fla., and began her career in 1944 as a flight attendant in Miami with the old National Airlines, later purchased by Pan Am. She became one of the airline’s first female marketing executives and retired from Pan Am in 1980. She lived in Washington, and she was an activist for local organizations focused on planning and historic preservation. In 2008, she was honored by the D.C. Council for “her decades of public advocacy and civic involvement.”

Carol Rendall, State Department official

Carol Rendall, 97, who served as a State Department official in the 1940s and 1950s, died Oct. 20 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her daughter Margot Rendall.

Mrs. Rendall was born Carol Wolff in Newark, Del., and came to Washington in 1944 to study at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies. She worked for the State Department in Washington from 1945 to 1950, helping implement the Marshall Plan for relief of postwar Europe. She then served as an information officer in Marseille, France, from 1950 to 1954. She later lived in Bern, Switzerland, and London, where her husband had Foreign Service assignments.

Mrs. Rendall worked at the Brookings Institution as an editor on energy policy from 1982 to 1986. She was a longtime resident of Bethesda, Md., and was a member of Christ Church, an Episcopal church in Georgetown, and Kenwood Golf and Country Club.

Thomas Wajda, Foreign Service officer

Thomas Wajda, 78, a Foreign Service officer from 1963 to 1995 who later operated an organic herb farm in Fairfield, Pa., died Oct. 15 at his home in Frederick, Md. He had Parkinson’s disease, said a daughter, Amy Wajda.

Mr. Wajda was born in Johnston, Ohio. His Foreign Service assignments included postings in Iran, Afghanistan, Senegal, New Zealand, France and Canada, with areas of expertise in labor, maritime affairs, and science and technology. He also served as a refugee adviser during the Vietnam War.

Benson Gieser, Washington Post reporter

Benson Gieser, 74, a Washington Post news aide and golf reporter from 1968 to 2006, died Nov. 21 at his home in Ijamsville, Md. The cause was respiratory failure, said a daughter, Tina Rolfes.

Mr. Gieser was born in Washington. He was a volunteer coach for youth basketball, softball and T-ball.

— From staff reports

