Mr. Collier, a resident of Springfield, Va., was born in Kinston, N.C. He was a founder of Jubilee JumpStart, an early-childhood care program in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington.

Leonard Deibert, broadcast manager

Leonard Deibert, 87, who was manager of news and public affairs at WMAL radio in Washington from 1979 to 1993 and a freelance reporter and producer for 10 years after that, died Nov. 21 at a care center in Bentonville, Va. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a daughter-in-law, Melissa Deibert.

Mr. Deibert was born in Palmerton, Pa., and moved to the Washington area in 1954. Early in his career, he worked at WJLA-TV. A former resident of Annandale, he moved to Luray, Va., five years ago.

Victor Margolin, design history professor

Victor Margolin, 78, a professor of design history at the University of Illinois at Chicago from 1980 to 2006, died Nov. 27 at his home in Washington. The cause was complications from a spinal cord injury and dementia, said his wife, Sylvia Margolin.

Dr. Margolin was born in New York City and moved as an infant to Washington, where he grew up. He worked briefly at the Library of Congress in the early 1970s. He co-founded the journal Design Issues, lectured internationally and published prolifically, most recently completing the two-volume World History of Design.

George Kourpias, union leader

George Kourpias, 87, the international president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers from 1989 to 1997, died Dec. 2 at the home of a daughter in Silver Spring. The cause was Lewy body dementia, said a granddaughter, Tara McCaw.

Mr. Kourpias, a Silver Spring resident, was born in Sioux City, Iowa, where he joined the machinists’ local in 1952. He came to the Washington area in 1964. After his retirement, he was president of the Alliance for Retired Americans, a union retiree group.

Beverly Goode, administrative manager

Beverly Goode, 87, an administrative manager in the government affairs section of the National Education Association who retired in 1994 after 32 years with the teachers union and special-

interest group, died Dec. 2 at a hospital in Bethesda. The cause was a neurological disease, said a daughter, Cheryl McGlotten.

Mrs. Goode, a Bethesda resident, was born Beverly West in Arlington.

John Eichberg, construction company founder

John Eichberg, 78, the founder of Eichberg Construction, which built apartment buildings, condominiums, offices, stores, schools, churches, synagogues and industrial buildings throughout the Washington area, died Nov. 14 at his home in Bethesda. The cause was leukemia, said a son, Jay Eichberg.

Mr. Eichberg, a native Washingtonian, founded Eichberg Construction in 1974 and worked at the firm until his death. Previously, he had worked at his father’s shoe store, DeYoung Shoes.

— From staff reports

