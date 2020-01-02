Mr. Alexander was born in Minneapolis. He was an assistant city editor of the old Washington Star newspaper from 1956 to 1961, then a news executive for newspapers in Wilmington, Del., and Dayton, Ohio. He was an elder at Georgetown Presbyterian Church.

John Clark, lawyer

John Clark, 81, a Justice Department lawyer who retired as deputy assistant attorney general in 1994, died Dec. 1 at his home in Annandale. The cause was multiple myeloma, said his wife, Susan Clark.

Mr. Clark was born in Gary, Ind., and began his Justice Department career in 1967. After retiring from the department, he was a lawyer for the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, an international research group.

Elberta Solomon, federal worker

Elberta Solomon, 105, who retired in 1986 after 31 years of federal service as an office typist, code clerk and educational examiner, died Nov. 7 at a senior living community in Silver Spring. The cause was cardiomyopathy and aortic stenosis, said a son, David Solomon.

Mrs. Solomon was born Elberta Crites in Tanner, W.Va., and moved to Washington in 1941. She was a typist and clerk at several agencies, off and on, in the Washington area and in London. She retired as a specialist in education.

— From staff reports

