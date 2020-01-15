Mr. McChesney was born in Louisville and held several jobs with the state of Kentucky before joining what was then the Veterans Administration in the late 1960s. He moved from Washington to New Mexico and Kentucky in 1993.

Kenneth Melley, NEA executive

Kenneth Melley, 85, an officer of the National Education Association who retired in 1997 as assistant executive director specializing in government relations, communications, research, and human and civil rights, died Dec. 10 at an assisted-living center in Annandale, Va. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a son, Chuck Melley.

Mr. Melley, a resident of McLean, Va., was born in Hartford, Conn. He was a teacher and organizer of the Connecticut Teachers Association before coming to the Washington area and joining the NEA in 1968.

Ronald Frank, veterinarian

Ronald Frank, 76, a Northern Virginia veterinarian who opened and ran an animal hospital and then a house-call veterinary service from 1969 to 2009, died Dec. 15 at a medical facility in Fairfax County. The cause was respiratory failure, said a stepson, Darren Tompkins.

Dr. Frank, who lived in Vienna, Va., was born in Washington. He was the head veterinarian at the Vienna Animal Hospital from 1969 to 1989 and at the NoVa Home Veterinary Service from 1989 to 2009.

Michael O'Hopp, Navy captain

Michael O’Hopp, 97, a Navy captain who retired in 1974 as fleet technical director of the Pacific Fleet data processing center, died Dec. 3 at an assisted-living center in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was kidney disease and pulmonary disease, said a daughter, Susan Sharrow.

Capt. O’Hopp was born in Avoca, Pa. He joined the Navy in 1943 and was a naval aviator, flying combat missions during World War II and the Korean War. He settled in the Washington area on his Navy retirement and for 14 years worked for the Transportation Department, where he retired in 1988 as an information officer in the office of the assistant secretary.

Stephen Cohen, Brookings fellow

Stephen Cohen, 83, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former professor of political science and history at the University of Illinois, died Oct. 27 at his home in Chapel Hill, N.C. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said a son, Jeffrey Cohen.

Dr. Cohen was born in Chicago and was at the University of Illinois from 1965 to 1998. He then joined the staff at Brookings in Washington, where he published books and papers analyzing security and foreign policy in South Asia. Last year, he retired from Brookings and moved to Chapel Hill from Washington.

Harry Schwartz, lawyer

Harry Schwartz, 85, a lawyer who served on the staffs of Sen. Joseph Clark (D-Pa.), the Carter White House and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and who also worked in private practice in Washington, died Dec. 1 at his home in Philadelphia. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Amanda Schwartz.

Mr. Schwartz was born in Philadelphia and came to Washington in 1960 as a law clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. In the 1980s, he was in private practice in Washington and then was director of public policy at the National Trust. He retired in the late 1990s. In 2006, he moved to Philadelphia from Bethesda, Md.

Thibeaux Lincecum, information technologist

Thibeaux Lincecum, 48, a specialist in information technology who had worked in this area for companies including Oracle, Centuria and Everis, died Nov. 24 at his home in College Park, Md. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Jacqueline Lincecum.

Mr. Lincecum was born in Roanoke, Tex., and served in the Air Force in Ohio before moving to the Washington area in 2000 and commencing a civilian career in computer and information technology.