Ralph Shapiro, NASA aerospace engineer

Ralph Shapiro, 95, an aerospace engineer with NASA for 25 years who retired in 1986 as operations manager for the Nimbus earth-observation program, died Nov. 22 at a hospital in Washington. He died of complications from aortic insufficiency, said his companion, Susan Swift.

Mr. Shapiro, who lived in Silver Spring, Md., was born in New York City. He had lived in the Washington area since the early 1960s. In retirement, he was a consultant and systems engineer with government contracting organizations.

William Seale, historian, author

William Seale, 80, a historian and author who wrote about the White House, Lafayette Square and the presidents’ neighbors across the street, the White House gardens, and the night in 1814 when invading British troops burned the White House, died Nov. 21 at his home in Dallas. The cause was cancer, said Stephen George, a family friend and spokesman.

Dr. Seale was born in Beaumont, Tex., and taught on the faculties of four colleges before coming to Washington in 1965. He was briefly a curator of cultural history at the Smithsonian Institution and then was an independent author. In 1983, he founded the White House History Quarterly, a journal that he edited until shortly before his death. He moved to Dallas from Washington last year.