Earl Thomas, electronics installer

Earl Thomas, 60, an electronics equipment installer and repairman whose work included radios, televisions, turntables, sound systems and the like, died Dec. 9 at a medical center in Charles Town, W.Va. He died during a medical procedure on his heart, said a sister, Cheryl Wheeler.

Mr. Thomas was born in Boston and grew up in the Washington area. He was self-employed and also worked for a time at Radio Shack. In 2001, he moved to Ranson, W.Va., from Silver Spring, Md.

Thomas Colosi, arbitration executive

Thomas Colosi, 85, a specialist in conflict resolution and mediation who served 28 years as a top executive at the American Arbitration Association before retiring in 1999, died Jan. 5 at his home in Glen Allen, Va. The cause was heart disease, said his wife, Susan Shearouse.

Mr. Colosi was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y. At the American Arbitration Association, he trained mediators and established mediation centers around the world. In retirement, he ran a mediation and arbitration organization, the Colosi Group. Seven years ago, he retired and moved to Glen Allen from Vienna, Va.

Eileen Washburn, executive secretary, floral designer

Eileen Washburn, 88, an executive secretary with the Nature Conservancy from 1966 to 1981 who then spent 15 years as a Northern Virginia floral designer, died Dec. 20 at her home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was heart disease, said a son, Harold Collins.

Ms. Washburn was born in Bridgeton, N.J., and had lived in the Washington area since 1965. She was a floral designer with Greenscape in Falls Church, Va., and another florist no longer in business.

George Twohie, Foreign Service officer

George Twohie, 87, a Foreign Service officer who retired in 1987 after a 36-year federal career that included Army and Foreign Service postings in Europe, Africa and Asia, died Dec. 3 at a care center in Fairfax County. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Andrea Twohie.

Mr. Twohie, a resident of Reston, Va., was born in New York City. He was an administrative officer in the Foreign Service and on retirement served an additional 20 years as a consultant to the Foreign Service.

Myles Hannan, lawyer

Myles Hannan, 83, who had practiced commercial law with the Bethesda, Md.-based firm Linowes and Blocher since 1992, died Jan. 4 at a hospital in Hilton Head, S.C. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Kerry Hannan.

Mr. Hannon was born in Rye, N.Y. He was a lawyer in New York City and Buffalo before moving to the Washington area and joining Linowes and Blocher. He moved to Bluffton, S.C., from Silver Spring, Md., in 2009 but continued working at the law firm until his death.

Randy McGinnis, U.Md. professor

Randy McGinnis, 62, a professor of science education at the University of Maryland who had served on the faculty since 1993, died Dec. 14 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was complications from treatment for cancer, said his wife, Greta Swanson.

Dr. McGinnis, who lived in Ellicott City, Md., was born in Albuquerque and grew up on military bases in the United States and Germany. He had been editor in chief of the Journal of Research in Science Teaching.