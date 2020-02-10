Mr. Colosi was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y. At the American Arbitration Association, he trained mediators and established mediation centers around the world. In retirement, he ran a mediation and arbitration organization, the Colosi Group. Seven years ago, he retired and moved to Glen Allen from Vienna, Va.

Randy McGinnis, U-Md. professor

Randy McGinnis, 62, a professor of science education at the University of Maryland who had served on the faculty since 1993, died Dec. 14 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was complications from treatment for cancer, said his wife, Greta Swanson.

Dr. McGinnis, who lived in Ellicott City, Md., was born in Albuquerque and grew up on military bases in the United States and Germany. He had been editor in chief of the Journal of Research in Science Teaching.

Karen King, NSF program director

Karen King, 48, a National Science Foundation program director who for the past seven years had specialized in promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, died Dec. 24 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a friend, Robin Preston.

Dr. King was a D.C. native and resident. Before joining the NSF, she had been director of research for the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics. She had also taught at Michigan State and San Diego State universities.

Evelyn Wolff, physician

Evelyn Wolff, 79, a Kaiser Permanente physician who practiced in the Reston Medical Center in Northern Virginia from 1971 to 1975, died Dec. 15 at her home in New York City. The cause was sudden cardiac arrest, said a son, Ethan Wolff.

Dr. Wolff was born Evelyn Grollman in Baltimore and moved to the Washington area in 1966. From 1966 until 1970 she was a scientist at the National Institutes of Health. She moved to New York from McLean, Va., in 2004.

Harold 'Hal' Bonawitz Jr.,sales manager

Harold “Hal” Bonawitz Jr., 78, who retired in 2001 as the Washington-based Mid-Atlantic divisional sales manager for Time magazine, died Dec. 20 in a hospice center in Virginia Beach. The cause was lung cancer, said a daughter, Amy Jamieson.

Mr. Bonawitz was born in Wilkinsburg, Pa., and sold advertisements for newspapers in California before joining Time, where he sold ads for 25 years. He was a former resident of Potomac, Md.

Maxim Kovel, Army engineer

Maxim Kovel, 85, an Army combat engineer who retired as a colonel in 1986 after 29 years of military service, died Dec. 24 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was an aortic aneurysm, said a daughter, Rachel Kovel.

Col. Kovel, who lived in Alexandria, Va., was born in Brooklyn and had lived in the Washington area since 1973. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and became an officer in the Defense Logistics Agency. After his military retirement, he worked for defense contracting organizations.

Ilmar Heinaru, State Department officer

Ilmar Heinaru, 94, an officer in the State Department’s Bureau of Public Affairs from 1969 to 1988 who organized conferences and seminars, died Nov. 28 at an assisted-living center in Hardy, Va. The cause was a gastrointestinal infection, said a daughter, Linda Strup.

Mr. Heinaru was born in Tallinn, Estonia, and came to the United States in 1949 after living in a post-World War II displaced persons camp in Germany. In 1968, he came to Washington from Michigan to work on the Nixon-Agnew presidential campaign.