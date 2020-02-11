Mrs. Swendiman was born Kathleen Shea in Washington. In 2016, she moved to Chapel Hill from Kensington, Md.

Sadie Pasha, genealogist, teacher

Sadie Pasha, 67, a genealogist and researcher who specialized in Sephardic Jews and their descendants and a teacher of photography and genealogy with the Montgomery County parks department, died Nov. 17 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Omar Pasha.

AD

Mrs. Pasha, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born Sadie Day in New York City and settled in the Washington area in 1996. She had researched and written a historical and biographical account of her own ancestry, “Cohen of Georgetown County, South Carolina 1760-1960: A Family History of Low Country Secret Jews and descendants in America.”

AD

Ellen Steis, media company founder

Ellen Steis, 79, the founder of Natural Gas Intelligence, an energy media company that covers prices­ and markets around the world, died Dec. 24 at her home in Sterling, Va. The cause was a heart ailment, said a son, Alex Steis.

Mrs. Steis was born Ellen Beswick in Brooklyn. Early in her career, she was an associate editor for London Oil Reports and a reporter for United Press International and the Boston Herald. In 1983, she launched the first Natural Gas Intelligence price survey report from her kitchen table. Over the years as editor and publisher, she presided over its expansion into daily, weekly and monthly publications covering markets in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

AD

Joan Goodin, development consultant

Joan Goodin, 85, an international development consultant from 1993 to 2013 with Management Systems International, a Washington-based nonprofit, died Dec. 27 at her home in Washington. The cause was esophageal cancer, said a great-niece, Dana Sacco.

AD

Ms. Goodin was born Joan Norris in St. Petersburg, Fla., and moved to the Washington area in 1962. She had worked on the staff of Rep. Barbara A. Mikulski (D-Md.) and consulted with the State Department and international nonprofits before joining Management Systems International.

Joseph Kennedy, Africare co-founder

Joseph Kennedy, 93, a co-founder, vice president and director of development of the not-for-profit aid organization Africare, died Dec. 7 at a hospital in Williamsburg, Va. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, Adam Kennedy.

AD

Dr. Kennedy was born in Knoxville, Tenn. Early in his career, he worked for the Peace Corps as director in Sierra Leone, deputy director for Africa and regional director for East Asia and the Pacific region.

In 1971, he helped found Africare, which was housed initially in the Embassy of Niger. When he retired in 1999, the program had directed $400 million to 27 countries for relief from the effects of drought and famine and for the promotion of improvements in agriculture, the environment and AIDS prevention. For much of this time, Dr. Kennedy traveled in Africa to oversee those programs.

AD

Three years ago, he moved to Williamsburg from Arlington, Va.

AD

Desmond Yim, hairdresser, teahouse server

Desmond Yim, 62, a self-employed hairdresser and server and cashier at Washington teahouses, died Dec. 9 at hospital in Washington. The cause was a septic attack brought on by an infection of unknown origin, said a friend, Yu Sheon.

Mr. Yim was born in Hong Kong and, in 1986, he immigrated to the United States and settled in Washington. He had been employed at Ching Ching Cha and Teasim teahouses.

Clarence Wade, computer scientist

Clarence Wade, 93, a computer scientist with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., from 1959 to 2005, died Nov. 20 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was sepsis, said a niece, Joanna Miller.

AD

Mr. Wade, an Arlington resident, was born in Clearwater, Fla., and grew up in the Washington area. His work at Goddard included a determination of the orbital characteristics of the Russian Sputnik satellite and work on data archives for the International Ultraviolet Explorer.

AD

Millard 'Mickey' Boteler, Supreme Court Police officer

Millard “Mickey” Boteler, 86, a Supreme Court Police officer for 31 years who also was a tennis teacher and a roller skating champion in his youth, died Dec. 11 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was renal failure, said a brother, Richard Boteler.

Mr. Boteler, a resident of Centreville, Va., was born in Washington. He retired from the Supreme Court Police in 1988. Among his tennis partners was Justice John Paul Stevens. For 40 years, Mr. Boteler taught professional individual and group tennis lessons.

AD

Jane Haslem, art gallery owner

Jane Haslem, 85, the owner and proprietor of Washington’s Jane Haslem Gallery for 55 years, specializing in American artists of the last half of the 20th century, died Jan. 13 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was respiratory disease, said a son, John Haslem.

AD

Mrs. Halsem, a D.C. resident, was born Jane Nehf in Knoxville, Tenn. She owned galleries in Chapel Hill, N.C., and Madison, Wis., before opening the gallery in Washington in 1969. Her shows ranged from an exhibition of Garry Trudeau’s original drawings for the “Doonesbury” cartoons to works by Leonard Baskin, Gabor Peterdi and Mauricio Lasansky. In 2015, Mrs. Haslem closed her gallery but continued to operate an online art business.

AD

Laurin Knutson, Pentagon officer

Laurin Knutson, 98, who retired in 1986 as director of program control and administration in the office of the secretary of defense for research and engineering, died Nov. 30 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a grandson, Brian Knutson.

Mr. Knutson was born in Parshall, N.D., and began his Pentagon career in 1951. In 1981, he received a Civilian Service Medal. He was a former commodore of the Chesapeake Yacht Club.

AD

Leroy Clark, civil rights lawyer, professor

Leroy Clark, 85, a lawyer with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund during the 1960s who then served on the faculty of Catholic University’s law school from 1981 to 2006, died Nov. 24 at a retirement center in Washington. The cause was dementia, said his wife, Jeanette Clark.

AD

Mr. Clark was born in New York City. With the Legal Defense and Educational Fund, he worked on school desegregation, criminal justice and fair employment cases in Florida. In 1968, he was legal counsel to the Poor People’s Campaign in Washington, a six-week encampment and demonstration for economic justice on the Mall. Later he taught at New York University’s law school and served as general counsel to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Domingo Rodriguez Baz, banker

Domingo Rodriguez Baz, 71, a certified public accountant and banker who most recently was chief financial officer of Founders Bank of Washington, where he was a founding director, died Jan. 20 at his home in Germantown, Md. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Jeanne Rodriguez.

AD

Mr. Rodriguez was born in A Guarda, Spain. He came to the Washington area in 1975 and was a financial officer at a series of Washington-area banks. He was vice chairman of the board of Martha’s Table, a not-for-profit volunteer charitable organization in Washington that supports families and children.

Bill Greenwood, ABC News journalist

Bill Greenwood, 77, a broadcast journalist with ABC News in Washington from 1979 until he retired in 2006, died Jan. 19 at his home in Washington. The cause was heart ailments, said his wife, Marsha Greenwood.

Mr. Greenwood was born in Richmond, grew up in Florida and came to the Washington area in 1966 as a general assignment reporter with WWDC radio. Later he worked in Washington with the Mutual Broadcasting System and United Press International, and WCBS-TV in New York.

AD

At ABC in Washington, he was part of the news team that won Peabody and duPont awards for live coverage of the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington on Sept. 11, 2001. He reported for “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” “Nightline” and other network programs.

Marilyn Heilprin, editor, researcher

Marilyn Heilprin, 93, a retired editor, writer and researcher who created one of the earliest compendiums of international statistics and organizations, died Feb. 4 at a retirement community in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was lung disease, said a son, John Heilprin.

Mrs. Heilprin, a former resident of Bethesda, Md., was born Marilyn Heyman in New York City. In the 1950s, she was a researcher and writer on handbooks about Mongolia, Finland, Germany, Austria, Lebanon, Syria and Israel for the Washington-area branch of the Human Relations Area Files, a nonprofit formed by several universities.

In the 1970s and 1980s, she conducted research at Congress, the United Nations and other international organizations to compile one of the earliest indexes of national and international statistics and organizations. She was a poet and artist, and a founding member of the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Bethesda.

Robert Agus, affordable housing developer

Robert Agus, 74, a developer of affordable housing in the Washington area and elsewhere around the country, died Nov. 29 at a health-care center in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a daughter, Jessica Agus.

Mr. Agus, a resident of Chevy Chase, was born in Dayton, Ohio, and grew up in Baltimore. His professional specialties included the creation of financing packages that enabled low- and moderate-income people to own their own homes. He was an officer of several development companies; director of housing policy at the Urban Institute; and director of neighborhood revitalization at the National Center for Urban Ethnic Affairs.

Nicholas Kittrie, law professor

Nicholas Kittrie, 93, a professor at American University’s law school from 1964 to 2015 who also served as dean of the law school from 1977 to 1980, died Dec. 9 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a son, Zachary Kittrie.

Mr. Kittrie, a District resident, was born Nehemiah Kronenberg in Bilgoraj, Poland, and grew up in what was then the British Mandate for Palestine. He immigrated to the United States about 1950 and assumed the name Nicholas Kittrie. He lived in Kansas before moving to the Washington area around 1960.

Neil Horstman, White House Historical Association chief

Neil Horstman, 73, the president of the White House Historical Association for 20 years who also had been resident director of George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate, died Feb. 2 at his home in Madison, Ga. The cause was sudden cardiac arrest, said his wife, Anne Horstman.

As president of the private, not-for-profit White House Historical Association from 1994 to 2014, Mr. Horstman helped establish the David M. Rubenstein National Center for White House History at Decatur House on Lafayette Square. He oversaw educational programs and seminars for public schools, research fellowships and traveling exhibits.

From 1987 to 1994, he was resident director of Mount Vernon. He oversaw an expansion of candle- and soap-making and blacksmithing as well as the operation of a four-acre farm with animals and outbuildings similar to what might have taken place when the nation’s first president was a working farmer.

Mr. Horstman was born in Moundsville, W.Va. He directed historical sites and exhibits in Louisville, Savannah and Kansas City, Mo., before coming to Washington in 1987. He moved to Madison from Leesburg, Va., when he retired from the White House Historical Association.