Dolores Snow, congressional aide

Dolores Snow, 93, an administrative assistant to former House Speaker Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill Jr. (D-Mass.), died Jan. 11 at a hospice center in Colorado Springs. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Susan Graczyk.

Mrs. Snow was born Dolores Curran in New York City. She was an administrative assistant to O’Neill for 20 years and then spent five years as an assistant clerk of the House of Representatives. She was a former resident of Alexandria, Va., and Catonsville, Md., and later lived in Monument, Colo.

Walter Boyne, Air and Space Museum director

Walter Boyne, 90, the former director of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum who also was an author and an Air Force colonel, died Jan. 9 at a medical facility in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Katie Teague.

Col. Boyne, a Silver Spring resident and native of East St. Louis, Ill., served 23 years in the Air Force before retiring in 1974. He was a nuclear test pilot and a combat aviator in Vietnam with more than 5,000 flight hours in various military aircraft. He joined the Air and Space Museum’s staff in 1974, two years before it opened its main building on the Mall. He served as the museum’s director from 1983 to 1986 and founded the magazine Air & Space/Smithsonian. He wrote more than 50 novels and nonfiction books, and more than 1,000 articles.

Lianne Liang, graphic designer

Lianne Liang, 64, a graphic designer whose company did graphic design work for publications of companies and institutions in the Washington area, died Jan. 11 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was an aortic aneurysm, said a son, Justin Liang.

Mrs. Liang, a resident of Derwood, Md., was born Lianne Uyeda in Denver and had lived in the Washington area since 1970. She ran her graphic design company, Lianne Liang and Associates, from 1983 until she retired in 2018.

Linda Burlington, NOAA lawyer

Linda Burlington, 72, a lawyer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who specialized in natural resource damage assessments from oil spills and other such events, died Jan. 9 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was encephalopathy, said a friend and professional colleague, Elizabeth Edmonds.

Ms. Burlington, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born Linda Buchanan in Shreveport, La. She was a lawyer with the Interior Department from 1984 to 1990 and then with NOAA until she retired in 2014. She had helped draft natural resource damage assessment regulations.

Samuel Rothblum, solar homes builder

Samuel Rothblum, 78, a builder of homes heated by solar power in the Washington and Baltimore areas, died Feb. 2 at a hospice in Towson, Md. The cause was a neurodegenerative disease, said a brother, Richard Rothblum.

Mr. Rothblum, a resident of Phoenix, Md., was born in Washington. He served in the Marine Corps and was an IBM sales manager before he began in about 1980 renovating and building solar-heated homes in the Washington area.

John Wilkins, Treasury officer

John Wilkins, 80, a Treasury Department officer for 23 years who retired in 1989 as acting assistant secretary for tax policy, died Jan. 9 at an assisted-health-care center in Falls Church, Va. The cause was complications from amyloidosis, an abnormal protein disorder, said a son, James Wilkins.

Mr. Wilkins was born in Short Hills, N.J., and joined the Treasury Department in 1966. After his federal retirement, he founded and ran an economics consulting business, Barcroft Consulting Group, from 1999 to 2019. Earlier, he was a partner with Price­waterhouse­Coopers.

Ruth Wolf, community activist

Ruth Wolf, 96, a community activist in Prince George’s County who served a tumultuous one-year term as president of the county Board of Education as the school system underwent racial desegregation in the early 1970s, died Jan. 29 at an assisted-living center in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was pneumonia and congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Nancy Wolf-Fisher.

Mrs. Wolf was born Ruth Scriven in New York City. She moved to the Washington area in 1954 and was president of the Prince George’s County League of Women Voters from 1959 to 1963.

She joined the school board in 1967 and was a leader of efforts to desegregate the county public schools through busing and other means. That met with fierce opposition, with the board and the county cleaved by liberal and conservative forces. In 1973, a court-ordered desegregation plan, involving busing, went into effect.

For 30 years, Mrs. Wolf lived in Cheverly, Md. She later moved to Calvert County, where she was a co-founder of Calvert Hospice and a member of the Calvert County Planning Commission.

Marion Torchia, communications officer

Marion Torchia, 78, a communications and government relations officer for health-care-related organizations, died Jan. 21 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Claire Torchia.

Mrs. Torchia was born Marion Kettling in the Bronx and had lived in the Washington area since 1971. She worked 30 years for health-care organizations, retiring in 2014 from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Earlier she had worked for the American Hospital Association, the Healthcare Financial Management Association, the trade association of the pharmaceutical industry and the Mental Health Association of Maryland.

Homer Lunsford, cryptographer

Homer Lunsford, 91, a military cryptographer who served 23 years in the Navy, retiring as a master chief petty officer in 1969, and then served 15 years as a civilian employee of the Army, died Jan. 26 at an assisted-living center in Rockville, Md., where he lived. The cause was heart ailments, said a daughter, Deirdre Rogers.

Mr. Lunsford was born in Montgomery, Ala., and had lived in the Washington area for 51 years. He retired from the Army in 1984.

Kenneth Zastrow, research engineer

Kenneth Zastrow, 88, a research engineer who specialized in electronics and retired from the Army Research Laboratory in 1994 after 43 years of federal service, died Jan. 16 at his home in Colesville, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Rebecca Canales.

Mr. Zastrow was born in Wheatfield, N.Y. He began his government career in 1951 at what was then the National Bureau of Standards and continued as a research engineer through several government agency reorganizations. He retired from the office of the director of the Army Research Laboratory. In retirement, he became an artistic blacksmith and produced decorative ironwork at his own forge.

Harold Sinrod, oral surgeon, endodontist

Harold Sinrod, 90, a retired Washington-area oral surgeon and endodontist, died Jan. 17 at his home in Pensacola, Fla. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a daughter, Lyle Walter.

Dr. Sinrod was born in Washington and practiced in the District and later in Bethesda, Md., from 1951 to 1991. He then moved from Potomac, Md., to Pensacola, where he continued his practice until retiring in 2013. In the 1980s, he taught dental residents at the old Providence Hospital in the District.

Gloria Lubkin, physics editor

Gloria Lubkin, 86, former editor of Physics Today magazine who retired in 2009 after 36 years with the publication, died Jan. 26 at a hospital in Raleigh, N.C. The cause was colon cancer, said a daughter, Sharon Lubkin.

Mrs. Lubkin was born Gloria Becker in Philadelphia. She joined the magazine in 1963 and was named editor in 1985. She moved to Raleigh from Chevy Chase, Md., last year.

Joseph Halbe, CIA employee

Joseph Halbe, 84, a covert CIA employee from 1961 to 1977 whose postings included Vienna and Zanzibar, died Jan. 22 at an assisted-living center in Columbia, Md. The cause was a brain tumor, said a niece, Maureen Dolan.

Mr. Halbe, a resident of Glenn Dale, Md., was born in Girardville, Pa., and moved to the Washington area in 1955. He spoke German, Czech and Swahili. From 1979 to 1993, he was a bookkeeper in Greenbelt, Md., for MSM Security, which conducts background checks.

Richard Kager, police officer

Richard Kager, 86, a D.C. police officer for 20 years who retired in 1980, died Dec. 29 at a hospital in Leonardtown, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Roger Kager.

Mr. Kager, a resident of College Park, Md., was born in Washington and served five years in the Navy before joining the police department, where he was a K-9 officer.

Ramon Alvarez, FAA executive

Ramon Alvarez, 82, an officer of the Federal Aviation Administration for 24 who retired in 1983 as deputy director of air traffic, died Dec. 23 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was head injuries from an accidental fall, said a daughter, Bonnie Alvarez.

Mr. Alvarez, a resident of Falls Church, Va., was born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. He served in the Air Force for four years as an air traffic controller before joining the FAA in 1959. His FAA postings included New York and Puerto Rico. On retiring, he ran his own aviation-related small business from 1983 to 1994.

Kenneth Salins, data architect

Kenneth Salins, 59, a data architect who helped design and implement interchanges of data with several companies and organizations in the Washington area, died Jan. 5 at a health-care center in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was a pulmonary embolism, said a daughter, Lena Salins.

Mr. Salins, a Silver Spring resident, was born in Washington. For the past year, he had worked for Applied Information Sciences. Earlier he had worked 10 years for Digital Infuzion.

Samuel Watson III, Army colonel

Samuel Watson III, 80, a retired Army colonel who commanded an infantry company during the Vietnam War and was an executive-branch adviser on arms control and national security, died Dec. 23 at a health center in Arlington, Va. The cause was an illness of the pancreas, said his wife, Wendy Fibison.

Col. Watson, a resident of Alexandria, Va., was born in Sistersville, W.Va. He retired from the Army in 1992 after 30 years of service. From 2009 to 2011, he was a health, diplomacy and governance adviser in Iraq. He also commuted to the University of Pittsburgh, where he taught in the graduate school of public health, from 1999 to 2005.

Mary Hanrahan, college professor

Mary Hanrahan, 70, a professor of early-childhood education at Northern Virginia Community College from 1987 to 2014, died Jan. 2 at her home in Springfield, Va. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, James Sneeringer.

Ms. Hanrahan was born in Cleveland and had lived in the Washington since 1972. She was a preschool director before joining the NVCC faculty.

James O'Meara, agricultural officer

James O’Meara, 76, who retired in 1999 as director of the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s emerging markets office and then was an international development consultant, died Dec. 18 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Molly Sheehan.

Mr. O’Meara, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born in Chicago. He served with the Peace Corps in the Philippines and with the Agency for International Development in Vietnam, Indonesia and Washington before transferring to the Foreign Agricultural Service in 199

Clare Lebling, social worker

Clare Lebling, 87, a social worker who specialized in military and family-life counseling, died Jan. 22 at a hospice center in Edgewater, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Madonna Lebling.

Mrs. Lebling, an Annapolis resident, was born Clare McManus in Washington. She was a social worker for the University of Maryland and then for the Defense Department as a civilian until 2003, when she retired from government service. She was a social worker in private practice until 2013.

Stephen Hopkins, Citibank lawyer

Stephen Hopkins, 84, a lawyer who retired as a vice president and chief of government relations for Citibank in 1998, died Feb. 16 at his home in Washington. The cause was complications from cancer, said a daughter, Kiki Davis.

Mr. Hopkins was born in New Haven, Conn., and he came to Washington in 1970 as director of the state of New York’s Washington office. He joined Citibank in 1973 as director of government relations, working in New York until Citibank opened a Washington office in 1988.

Barbara Ann Lewis, financial officer

Barbara Ann Lewis, 64, who worked for the World Bank from 1980 to 1995 as a financial specialist for North Africa, Eastern Europe and Pakistan and later was vice president and executive director of the Morocco-U.S. Council on Trade and Investment, died Jan. 20 at her home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was lung cancer, said her husband, Patrick Mullin.

Ms. Lewis was born in Cheverly, Md., to a Foreign Service family. She grew up in Cairo and completed high school in McLean, Va. From 2000 to 2002, she was an IBM consultant for Latin America. She was a Treasury Department consultant from 2002 to 2006. In that capacity, she advised the Iraq Central Bank and Ministry of Finance on banking reform and restructuring.

Spencer Cosmos, Catholic University professor

Spencer Cosmos, 81, a former dean and an associate professor of English at Catholic University who served on the faculty from 1970 to 2005, died Dec. 19 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a daughter, Joanne Finn.

Dr. Cosmos, a Silver Spring resident, was born in Chicago. He was an adjunct professor of English at Montgomery College from 2005 to 2018.

Carole Pippert, teacher

Carole Pippert, 78, a Prince George’s County elementary school teacher for 41 years, died Jan. 9 at her home in Laurel, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a niece, Katy Anadale.

Ms. Pippert was born in Washington. From 1963 to 1974, she taught at Cooper Lane Elementary School in Landover Hills, Md. She spent the next three decades at Rockledge Elementary School in Bowie, Md.

Ruth Herbert, floral designer

Ruth Herbert, 92, who retired in 1991 as chief floral designer for Giant Food retail stores after 21 years with the company, died Jan. 15 at an assisted-living center in Sedona, Ariz. The cause was complications from dementia, said a son, Doug Herbert.

Mrs. Herbert was born Ruth Ruleman in Branchville, Md. At Giant Food, she oversaw floral designs for weddings and other special events. In 2019, she moved to Arizona from College Park, Md.

Michael Dick, lawyer

Michael Dick, 76, a staff lawyer for the National Labor Relations Board and the Federal Labor Relations Authority from 1967 to 1993, died Jan. 15 at a health-care center in Annandale, Va. The cause was a stoke, said his wife, Nancy Dick.

Mr. Dick, an Annandale resident, was born in New York City. From 1961 to 1964, he was a lineman on the University of Oklahoma football team. From 1993 to 2013, he was general counsel to Bowl America. He was a coach of youth soccer, baseball and basketball teams.

Samuel Harrington Jr., Washington Gas serviceman

Samuel Harrington Jr., 77, a Washington Gas serviceman for 30 years who retired in the early 2000s, died Jan. 9 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said a son, James Harrington.

Mr. Harrington, a Falls Church resident, was born in Washington. He was a coach of children’s softball and Little League baseball.

Milan Kubic, journalist, speechwriter

Milan Kubic, 92, a Newsweek magazine journalist for 30 years and then a speechwriter for 25 years for the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, died Jan. 18 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Benjamin Kubic.

Mr. Kubic was born in Prague and fled the communist government in what was then Czechoslovakia in 1948. He joined Newsweek in 1958 and was a reporter in Chicago and Washington, and then was Newsweek bureau chief in Rio de Janeiro, Beirut, Bonn, Vienna and Jerusalem. After leaving the magazine, he was an FDA speechwriter until retiring in 2015.

Larman Wilson, dean, professor

Larman Wilson, 89, an associate dean and professor at American University’s School of International Service who retired in 1996 after 28 years on the AU faculty, died Dec. 28 at his home in Phoenix. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Natalia Wilson.

Dr. Wilson was born in Lincoln, Neb. He moved to the Washington area in 1954 and served on the faculties of the University of Maryland and the U.S. Naval Academy before joining the AU faculty in 1968. A former resident of Chevy Chase, Md., he moved to Phoenix in 2000.

Loretta Martinsson, HHS budget analyst

Loretta Martinsson, 92, a supervisory budget analyst who retired in 1981 from the Department of Health and Human Services after 30 years of service with HHS and its predecessor agency, died Dec. 16 at her home in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a niece, Karen Coscarelli-Allmond.

She was born Loretta Leone in Fredonia, N.Y., and had lived in the Washington area since 1950. She was a volunteer knitter of blankets at the Gaithersburg Senior Center.