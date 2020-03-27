Mrs. Bohen, a resident of Fort Belvoir, Va., was born Dolores Boylston in Queens. She accompanied her husband on Army assignments before settling in the Washington area in 1968. She began her career as an English teacher at Fairfax High School. She also wrote a series of spelling books for elementary and middle school students.
Diane Cornell, FCC lawyer
Diane Cornell, 66, a Federal Communications Commission lawyer who retired in 2016 as special counsel to Chairman Tom Wheeler, died Jan. 7 at her home in Washington. The cause was breast cancer, said her wife, Margaret Flinner.
Ms. Cornell was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., and came to Washington in 1981 as a lawyer with Squire, Sanders and Dempsey. She joined the FCC legal staff in 1987 and had several jobs there and with nongovernment communications organizations before she became special counsel to Wheeler in 2013.
John Hiller, cinematographer
John Hiller, 84, a cinematography director and editor who retired in 2001 after 31 years with the Smithsonian Institution, died Jan. 14 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was coronary artery disease, said his wife, Alyssa Pease.
Mr. Hiller, an Alexandria resident, was born in Altadena, Calif. He moved to the Washington area in 1965 and was a cinematographer for the American Red Cross and the Navy Photographer Center before joining the Smithsonian. His films had received many cinematic awards.
— From staff reports