Harlan 'Gene' Cross, Mitre Corp. executive

Harlan “Gene” Cross, 79, a former vice president of Mitre. Corp., which manages federally funded research and development centers, died Jan. 18 at a hospital in Riverview, Fla. The cause was lung and heart disease, said his wife, Carol Cross.

Dr. Cross, a native of Birmingham, Ala., was an electrical engineer and program manager in Florida before joining Mitre in 1990. In 2005, he became a consultant to Mitre and served until 2018, when he moved to Riverview from Oakton, Va.

Gladys Dorn-Hall, contract specialist

Gladys Dorn-Hall, 87, a 38-year federal employee who retired in 1988 as a contract specialist at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, died Feb. 4 at a rehabilitation center in Washington. The cause was a heart attack, said a son, D’Andre Dorn.

Ms. Dorn-Hall, a D.C. resident, was born Gladys Collins in Philadelphia. Her federal career included service in Washington beginning in 1950 with the Bureau of Prisons and the Internal Revenue Service.

James Mahoney, Smithsonian officer

James Mahoney, 88, retired chief of the Office of Exhibits Central at the Smithsonian Institution, died Feb. 6 at an assisted-living center in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was lung cancer and emphysema, said his wife, Virginia Mahoney.

Mr. Mahoney was born in Philadelphia and joined the Smithsonian in 1958. He was responsible for more than 200 exhibits in the Smithsonian system and had served as assistant director of planning and programming at the National Air and Space Museum and chief of the exhibits laboratory at the National Museum of Natural History. He retired in 1986.

Charles Schwarz, federal employee

Charles Schwarz, 80, who retired in 2005 as chief of systems at the National Geodetic Survey after 31 years with the federal agency, died Jan 21 at his home in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a son, Jon Schwarz.

Mr. Schwarz was born in Washington. Before joining NGS, he worked 10 years with the Defense Mapping Agency, which is now part of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Laura Macklin, lawyer

Laura Macklin, 69, who taught at Georgetown University law school from 1981 to 2007 and was director of its family advocacy clinic, died Feb. 13 at her home in Potomac, Md. The cause was breast cancer, said her husband, Eric Richard.

Ms. Macklin was born in Chicago. She practiced law in Washington for 45 years, beginning with the Covington and Burling law firm in 1975. Later, she worked with Neighborhood Legal Services. From 2007 to 2019, she was a lawyer with the Department of Health and Human Services’ Medicare appellate division.