Mrs. Nooter was born Nancy Ingram in Jeffersonville, Ind., and had lived in the Washington area since 1950. Her paintings were exhibited at the Franz Bader Gallery in Washington and elsewhere. She lectured on African art at Georgetown and American universities and was co-author of a book on African art.

Eleanor Price businesswoman

Eleanor Price, 91, who with her husband, Thomas Price, ran Price Roofing and Sheet Metal in Northern Virginia for 25 years, died Jan. 30 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a daughter, Adriene Price-Molvin.

Mrs. Price, a resident of Springfield, Va., was born Eleanor Hurt in Richmond. Price Roofing and Sheet Metal, based in Lorton, Va., specialized in residential roofing, gutters, downspouts and siding, working in Northern Virginia and the District. It closed in 1992.

Betty King mayoral aide

Betty King, 87, who served as D.C. Mayor Marion Barry’s deputy chief of staff in the late 1990s and as special assistant for boards and commissions from 1979 to 1990, died Feb. 23 at a hospital in Miami Beach. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said Richard Maulsby, a former colleague on Barry’s staff.

Ms. King was born in Cleveland and came to Washington in 1972. She had homes in Miami Beach and the District. She had been a fundraiser and an assistant in Barry’s political campaigns, a vice chairwoman of the D.C. Board of Zoning Adjustment and a coordinator of the Marion Barry oral history project at George Washington University.

Rona Feit consultant

Rona Feit, 87, a consultant in New York and Washington with the Small Business Administration, private foundations and other organizations, died Jan. 19 at her home in Orlando. The cause was cerebrovascular disease, said a son, Glenn Feit.

Mrs. Feit was born Rona Gottleib in Brooklyn, and she lived in Washington from 1986 to 2019, when she moved to Orlando. She did consulting with the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, a trade association that specializes in the development of small businesses, in the 1980s and 1990s. Her specialties included issues affecting businesswomen.

Barbara Boyd Fannie Mae employee

Barbara Boyd, 80, senior communications manager for the mortgage finance corporation Fannie Mae from 2001 to 2007, died Feb. 9 at an assisted-living center in Washington. The cause was senile degeneration of the brain, said a daughter, Hadley Boyd.

Mrs. Boyd was born Barbara Laney in Washington and was a lifelong District resident. She was a self-employed communications and publications consultant and then director of publications for the federal Corporation for National and Community Service before joining Fannie Mae.

William Scholtz Border Patrol officer

William Scholtz, 79, a radar specialist with the U.S. Border Patrol who retired in 1992 after 23 years of service, died Feb. 12 at his home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was heart disease, said his wife, Judith Scholtz.

Mr. Scholtz was born in Pittsburgh and moved to the Washington area in 1962. He worked in radio satellite development for NASA before joining the Border Patrol.

Anthony Bell administrative assistant

Anthony Bell, 64, an administrative assistant at the Federal Election Commission from 2011 to 2020, died Jan. 24 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure and lymphoma, said his partner, Neshan Naltchayan.

Mr. Bell was born in Atlantic City and had lived in the Washington area since 1977. Before joining the FEC, he worked in U.S. House and Senate jobs on Capitol Hill and was a manager with Crown Books and the Follett Higher Education Group.

Gerard Sloyan priest, scholar

Gerard Sloyan, 100, a Catholic priest and theologian who led the Religious Education Department at Catholic University in Washington, died Feb. 23 at a cousin’s home in Paeonian Springs, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his cousin’s wife, Phyllis Sloyan.

Father Sloyan was born in Yonkers, N.Y., and was ordained as a priest in 1944. He wrote more than 20 books and edited biblical translations. He was a leading figure in progressive Catholic thinking, particularly about such issues as social justice, racism and ecumenical and interreligious understanding. In “Jesus on Trial” and other books, Father Sloyan used his knowledge of religious history and languages to challenge the long-held view of some Christians that Jews were responsible for the death of Jesus.

At Catholic University, where he taught in the 1950s and 1960s, Father Sloyan fought to maintain the academic independence of the Religious Education Department. Beginning in 1967, he taught for 30 years at Temple University, in Philadelphia, where he led the Religion Department and recruited scholars from a variety of religious backgrounds.

In the late 1990s, Father Sloyan settled in Washington, and he continued to teach at Georgetown and Catholic universities until he was 95.

Carole Brookins financial executive

Carole Brookins, 76, former U.S. representative to and director of the World Bank Group, the parent organization of the World Bank, died March 23 at a hospital in Palm Beach, Fla. The cause was complications of the novel coronavirus, said Angela Daily of DAI Partners public relations.

Ms. Brookins was born Carole Glueck in Gary, Ind. She worked in finance in Chicago and New York before a 1980 move to Washington, where she started World Perspectives, an agricultural market analysis and consulting firm. From 2001 to 2005, she was a World Bank Group executive director, representing United States. In 2005, she moved to Palm Beach from Washington.

Count Vladimir Tolstoy professor

Vladimir Tolstoy, 93, a professor and promoter of Russian language, culture and history in the Washington area for more than 50 years, died March 6 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was pneumonia aggravated by congestive heart failure, said his wife, Suzanne Tolstoy.

Mr. Tolstoy was born in Nice, France, and he was a grandnephew of Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy. Through family lineage, he inherited the historical title of “count.” He taught at the U.S. Naval Academy for 29 years until 1997. Earlier, he helped found the Russian department at Howard University.

He served as an interpreter for Vice President Richard M. Nixon in the impromptu “Kitchen Debate” with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev at an exhibition in Moscow in 1959. He also helped a clandestine effort to disseminate copies of Boris Pasternak’s novel “Doctor Zhivago” in Russia after it had been banned. He was instrumental in the design and construction of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Washington, which resembles a 12th-century Russian cathedral.

Jack Buechner congressman

Jack Buechner, 79, a Republican and fiscal conservative who represented a suburb of his native St. Louis in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 to 1991, died March 6 at a hospital in Washington. He had Parkinson’s disease, said a son, Terrence Buechner.

Mr. Buechner, who lived in the District, served on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, and during his second term, he had a leadership role as deputy minority whip. In 1989, he was featured in a segment on “The David Letterman Show” about a day in the life of a legislator.

After narrowly losing reelection in 1991, Mr. Buechner went back to practicing law, and he became a partner in the firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips in Washingon. He also worked to promote democracy in Eastern Europe as president of the International Republican Institute and organized civic service leadership programs as head of the Presidential Classroom for Young Americans.

Reto Kaufmann doctor

Reto Kaufmann, 84, who practiced internal medicine in Reston, Va., from 1969 to 1999, died March 13 at his home in Reston. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Barbara Kaufmann.

Dr. Kaufmann was born in New York City and moved to the Washington area in 1964. As an Army captain, he practiced medicine at the Pentagon Dispensary, and he later had a fellowship in hematology at Georgetown University Hospital before opening his own practice.

Razi Yitzchak photographer

Razi Yitzchak, 80, a photographer who took pictures of family celebrations and scenic landscapes as well as portrait photos at his studios in Montgomery County, Md., died March 17 at his home in Jerusalem. The cause was Parkinson’s disease and myasthenia gravis, said a daughter, Daniella Yitzchak.

Mr. Yitzchak was born in Baghdad, and he moved to Israel after World War II. During the Six Day War in 1967, he drove trucks for the Israeli Defense Forces. In 1969 he emigrated to the United States. From 1970 to 2008 he operated Razi Studios. He moved to Jerusalem from Potomac, Md., in 2017.

Charles Samarra police chief

Charles Samarra, 74, the police chief of Alexandria, Va., from 1990 to 2006 who earlierwas assistant chief of police in Washington, died March 17 at a medical care center in La Plata, Md. The cause was complications following brain surgery, said David Baker, a friend and former colleague.

Chief Samarra, who lived in Marbury, Md., was born in Natrona Heights, Pa. He moved to the Washington area and joined the D.C. police in 1967. He was in charge of the investigations bureau when he left to become Alexandria police chief.

George Petrides Sr. birder

George Petrides Sr., 77, a birdwatcher who in 1986 founded the Wild Bird Centers of America, a retail franchise catering to birdwatching and bird-feeding enthusiasts, died March 6 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was end-stage kidney failure, said his wife, Bette Petrides.

Mr. Petrides, a native Washingtonian, was a Peace Corps volunteer and administrator in Africa. He sold such items as binoculars and birding books at his Wild Bird Center store in Glen Echo, Md. He retired in 2016. He led bird walks along the C&O Canal, and he was an amateur radio operator.

Carl Behrens Jr. policy analyst

Carl Behrens Jr., 87, an energy policy analyst with the Library of Congress’s Congressional Research Service from 1975 to 2014, died March 19 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was kidney failure, said a daughter, Lira Gallagher.

Mr. Behrens, who lived in Alexandria, Va., was born in Regina, Saskatchewan. He moved to Washington in 1946 and was an editor for several publications before joining the Congressional Research Service.

Scott Hendley policy analyst

Scott Hendley, 54, a policy analyst in the Justice Department’s Criminal Division who was associate director of policy in the Office of Policy and Legislation, died March 16 at his country home in the Shenandoah Mountains near Basye, Va. The cause was sudden cardiac arrest, said his wife, Renee Hendley.

Mr. Hendley, a resident of Alexandria, Va., was born in Tyler, Tex. He had worked at the Justice Department since moving to the Washington area in 1989.

Barbara Grover court clerk

Barbara Grover, 89, a county court clerk and Giant Food cashier in Arlington, Va., from the 1960s to the 1990s, died March 21 at her home in Arlington. The cause was heart and lung ailments, said a son, Patrick Grover.

Mrs. Grover was born Barbara Dawson in Washington. She was a court clerk for 30 years, and for 20 years she worked simultaneously as a Giant Food cashier.

Richard Horrworth consultant

Richard Horrworth, 91, a retired partner in the consulting firm Woodmore Associates who developed training programs for client organizations to help management and employees work together, died March 22 at a nursing home in Rochester, N.Y. He had Alzheimer’s disease, said a son-in-law, Ben Feinberg.

Mr. Horrworth, a native of Dayton, Ohio, moved to the Washington area in 1962. He spent most of his career at Woodmore, whose clients included NASA, defense contractors and hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic region. He retired in the early 2000s and moved to Rochester from Silver Spring, Md., in 2012.

George Lovelace Army officer

George Lovelace, 83, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who in 1996 became the first African American elected from Northern Virginia to serve in the Virginia General Assembly since Reconstruction, died March 22 at his home in Locust Grove, Va. The cause was lung cancer, said his wife, Donalda Mosby Lovelace.

Col. Lovelace was born in Evansville, Ind., and retired from the Army Signal Corps in 1979. He was a longtime Vienna, Va., resident and 14-year member of the Town Council. Running as a Democrat, he won a special election in 1996 to fill the seat of a retiring member of the House of Delegates. He served one year before losing the regular election. He also served on the Fairfax County Small Business Commission and as an at-large board member of the Fairfax County Park Authority.

Jacqueline Smith hospice-care nurse

Jacqueline Smith, 63, a District resident and retired in-home hospice-care nurse who worked for the Visiting Angels agency in Washington from 1982 to 2012, died March 11 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was a blood disorder, said a daughter, Keshya Smith.

Mrs. Smith, a Washington native, also worked as a nurse at the Forest Haven mental institution in Laurel, Md., from 1976 to 1980.

Elisabeth Wittenberg public relations executive

Elisabeth Wittenberg, 98, who with her husband, Ernest, ran a Washington public relations and lobbying firm bearing his name, died March 24 at a nursing home in Des Peres, Mo. The cause was complications from strokes, said a son, Dan Wittenberg.

Mrs. Wittenberg, a former resident of Alexandria, Va., served as vice president of Ernest Wittenberg Associates for 22 years until it was sold in 1986. The couple wrote the 1987 book “How to Win in Washington,” which provided case studies of successful grass-roots lobbying and became a textbook in political science courses.

Mrs. Wittenberg was born Elisabeth Rhoden in Vienna. A World War II refugee, she met her future husband while serving as a nurse in London.

James Straw GWU professor

James Straw, 87, a retired George Washington University pharmacology professor who did research on the effectiveness of medications to treat cancer, HIV/AIDS and hypertension, died March 16 at a retirement community in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was pneumonia and dementia, said a daughter, Sharon Thomas.

Dr. Straw was born in Farmville, Va., and taught at GWU from 1964 to 1997. He lived in Wheaton, Md., until about five years ago.

Cheryl Swannack artist, producer

Cheryl Swannack, 73, a freelance artist and producer who painted murals for restaurants in the Washington area and most recently was executive producer of a Netflix documentary, died March 15 at her home in Washington. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said her wife, Nancy Polikoff.

Ms. Swannack was born in Honolulu, and she moved to Washington in 1989. In 2018, she executive produced the documentary “Feminists: What Were They Thinking?”

Tom Scanlan journalist, jazz critic

Tom Scanlan, 96, a journalist and jazz critic who was editor of Federal Times from 1973 to 1985, died March 16 at a retirement center in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was prostate cancer, said a son, John Scanlan.

Mr. Scanlan was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Washington. From 1951 to 1973, he was a reporter, a columnist and managing editor with the Army Times. He also wrote jazz columns for Down Beat magazine, wrote scripts for broadcasts on the history of jazz for Voice of America and was author of books on jazz.‘

Elizabeth Spencer school board president

Elizabeth Spencer, 93, who served on the Board of Education in Montgomery County, Md., from 1974 to 1982 and was its president in 1977 and 1978, died March 18 at a care center in Midlothian, Va. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Dorothy Wagener.

Mrs. Spencer was born Elizabeth Williams in Hopkinsville, Ky. In 1982, she ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 1984, she moved from Gaithersburg, Md., to Hopkinsville and later to Midlothian.

William Fishbein biochemistry chief

William Fishbein, 86, who retired as chief of biochemistry at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in 2004, died March 6 at a care center in Potomac, Md. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, Thomas Fishbein.

Dr. Fishbein, who lived in Darnestown, Md., was born in Baltimore. He moved to the Washington area in 1960 and worked for two years at the National Cancer Institute before joining the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology.

George Hopkins Jr. mechanical engineer

George Hopkins Jr., 99, a mechanical engineer who was a civilian employee of the Army Department from 1955 to 1981, died March 7 at a care center in Woodbridge, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Paul Hopkins.

Mr. Hopkins was born in Chicago and settled in the Washington area in 1964. He was a founding member of the Capitol Harmonica Club and had played harmonica at the Kennedy Center.

Bradley Patterson executive secretary

Bradley Patterson, 98, a retired government executive secretary who worked for three presidents and worked to advance the legal rights of Native Americans, died March 19 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Glenn Patterson.

Mr. Patterson, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born in Wellesley, Mass. As President Richard M. Nixon’s special assistant for Native American programs, Mr. Patterson worked to restore tribal fishing rights, reached out to tribal leaders as American Indian militancy gained traction and helped win passage of the nearly $1 billion Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act in 1971.

His other assignments in his 32-year civil service career included executive secretary of the Peace Corps, national security assistant at the Treasury Department and deputy secretary of the Cabinet in the Eisenhower administration. He wrote “Ring of Power” and two other books on the inner workings of the White House while employed for 11 years, until 1988, as a senior staff member of the Brookings Institution’s Center for Public Policy Education.

Isadore 'Sam' Seeman community health organizer

Isadore “Sam” Seeman, 103, a community health organizer who founded a forerunner organization of the United Way of the National Capital Area and worked for federal agencies on public health issues, died March 21 at a retirement home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cardiovascular disease and congestive heart failure, said a son, David Seeman.

Mr. Seeman, a Baltimore native, was executive director of United Community Services of Washington in the late 1950s and executive director of the Health and Welfare Council of the National Capital Area until 1972. In the federal government, Mr. Seeman worked until he retired 1986 in senior and project management positions with agencies that are now part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

John Langan priest, professor

John Langan, 79, a Jesuit priest and retired Georgetown University professor who wrote and spoke extensively on the intersection of moral-religious commitments and government policy, died March 20 at a nursing home in Towson, Md. The cause was metabolic encephalopathy, according to the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home in Towson.

Father Langan was born in Hartford, Conn. He entered the Society of Jesus in 1957 and was ordained in 1972. He taught and researched moral philosophy and Christian ethics for more than 30 years until 2017, and he applied his scholarship to topics such as nuclear armaments, justifications of war, humanitarian relief and capital punishment.

Joy Kraus secretary

Joy Kraus, 90, a lifelong Washington resident who worked as a secretary to the heads of school at the National Cathedral School, a private day school for girls, from 1974 to 2003, died March 3 at a hospital in the District. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, William Kraus.

Mrs. Kraus, who was born Barbara Joy Nimnom, also did secretarial work at Washington National Cathedral’s College of Preachers for five years until it closed in 2008. She belonged to poetry writing groups and self-published a book of poems, “Learning to Walk,” in 1996.

Roger Miller writer, editor

Roger Miller, 90, an editor with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration who retired in 1985 after 10 years with the agency, died Feb. 11 at a memory care facility in Columbia, S.C. He had dementia, said a daughter, Jackie Miller.

Mr. Miller was born in Kenosha, Wis., and moved to the Washington area from Wisconsin in 1965 after serving in the Army and working at newspapers and in the governor’s office. In Washington, he was a freelance editor and an editor with federal agencies including the Postal Service. He moved from Kensington, Md., to South Carolina two years ago.

Stanley Henry postal employee

Stanley Henry, 60, a Postal Service letter carrier in Burke, Va., since 1986, died March 6 at his home in Woodbridge, Va. The cause was heart and lung disease, said a sister, Christeen Gachette.

Mr. Henry was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and he served seven years in the Marine Corps before settling in the Washington area in 1986.

Gordon Linke stockbroker

Gordon Linke, 91, a stockbroker and manager with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith for 40 years who retired as a senior vice president in the 1990s, died March 24 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was heart disease, said a family friend, Roger Conner.

Mr. Linke was born in Washington. He opened several branch offices of Merrill Lynch in the D.C. area. In retirement, he was a national arbiter for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Roger Brown professor

Roger Brown, 89, an American University professor emeritus, historian and author of books on early America, died March 19 at a nursing care center in Alexandria, Va. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Jennifer Brown.

Dr. Brown, who was born in Cleveland, taught at American University for more than three decades and served as the History Department chairman for about five years until his retirement in 1998. He wrote three books, was a benefactor of the university’s library and a past president of the Waterview Cluster neighborhood association in Reston, Va., where he lived until 2015.

Samuel Ziskind magazine founder and editor

Samuel Ziskind, 102, a founder and editor of the Army magazine Soldiers, died Feb. 2 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Burton Ziskind.

Mr. Ziskind, an Alexandria resident, was born in Pittsburgh. During World War II, he was an Army sergeant and reporter for Stars and Stripes in Europe. After the war he was a founder and editor of the magazine Army Digest in New York. The magazine relocated to Washington in 1955 and changed its name to Soldiers in the 1960s. Mr. Ziskind retired in 1980.

Frederick Flemming teacher, Army officer

Frederick Flemming, 94, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served as an infantry officer in Europe during World War II and during the Korean War, died Feb. 28 at an assisted-living center in Ashburn, Va. The cause was kidney failure, said a stepdaughter, Elizabeth Whiting.

Col. Flemming was born in Rio de Janeiro and grew up in New York. He began his Army service in 1944 and retired in 1969 as an ordnance specialist. From 1965 to 1983, he taught business and accounting at Northern Virginia Community College.

James Young Jr. D.C. employee

James Young Jr., 86, a procurement and distribution specialist with the D.C. Department of Health and Human Services who retired in 1994 after 20 years of service, died Feb. 26 at his home in Cheverly, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Marlo Young.

Mr. Young was born in Sumter, S.C. He moved to the Washington area in 1965 and worked at the National Institutes of Health before joining the D.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Antimo 'Tony' De Gennaro special investigator

Antimo “Tony” De Gennaro, 79, a retired special investigator who worked for federal agencies after a career in the Air Force, died March 30 at his home in Centreville, Va. The cause was liver cancer, said a daughter, Aida Spalding.

Mr. De Gennaro was born in Brooklyn. He had lived in the Washington area since his Air Force retirement in 1982. He spent most of his military career as a criminal investigator and special agent with the Defense Investigative Service.

He then worked as a government contractor specializing in theft prevention, criminal investigations and security management for more than 30 years for agencies including the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (a major Homeland Security component) before retiring in 2015.