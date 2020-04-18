Mrs. Nooter was born Nancy Ingram in Jeffersonville, Ind., and had lived in the D.C. area since 1950. Her paintings were exhibited at the Franz Bader Gallery in D.C. and elsewhere. She lectured on African art at Georgetown and American universities and was co-author of a book on African art.
Betty King mayoral aide
Betty King, 87, who served as D.C. Mayor Marion Barry’s deputy chief of staff in the late 1990s and as special assistant for boards and commissions from 1979 to 1990, died Feb. 23 at a hospital in Miami Beach. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said Richard Maulsby, a former colleague on Barry’s staff.
Ms. King was born in Cleveland and came to Washington in 1972. She had homes in Miami Beach and the District. She had been a fundraiser and an assistant in Barry’s political campaigns, a vice chairwoman of the D.C. Board of Zoning Adjustment and a coordinator of the Marion Barry oral history project at George Washington University.
— From staff reports