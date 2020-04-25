Richard Horrworth, consultant

Richard Horrworth, 91, a retired partner in the consulting firm Woodmore Associates who developed training programs for client organizations to help management and employees work together, died March 22 at a nursing home in Rochester, N.Y. He had Alzheimer’s disease, said a son-in-law, Ben Feinberg.

Mr. Horrworth, a native of Dayton, Ohio, moved to the Washington area in 1962. He spent most of his career at Woodmore, whose clients included NASA, defense contractors and hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic region. He retired in the early 2000s and moved to Rochester from Silver Spring, Md., in 2012.

George Lovelace, Army officer

George Lovelace, 83, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who in 1996 became the first African American elected from Northern Virginia to serve in the Virginia General Assembly since Reconstruction, died March 22 at his home in Locust Grove, Va. The cause was lung cancer, said his wife, Donalda Mosby Lovelace.

Col. Lovelace was born in Evansville, Ind., and retired from the Army Signal Corps in 1979. He was a longtime Vienna, Va., resident and 14-year member of the Town Council. Running as a Democrat, he won a special election in 1996 to fill the seat of a retiring member of the House of Delegates. He served one year before losing the regular election. He also served on the Fairfax County Small Business Commission and as an at-large board member of the Fairfax County Park Authority.

Jacqueline Smith, hospice-care nurse

Jacqueline Smith, 63, a District resident and retired in-home hospice-care nurse who worked for the Visiting Angels agency in Washington from 1982 to 2012, died March 11 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was a blood disorder, said a daughter, Keshya Smith.

Mrs. Smith, a Washington native, also worked as a nurse at the Forest Haven mental institution in Laurel, Md., from 1976 to 1980.

Elisabeth Wittenberg, public relations executive

Elisabeth Wittenberg, 98, who with her husband, Ernest, ran a Washington public relations and lobbying firm bearing his name, died March 24 at a nursing home in Des Peres, Mo. The cause was complications from strokes, said a son, Dan Wittenberg.

Mrs. Wittenberg, a former resident of Alexandria, Va., served as vice president of Ernest Wittenberg Associates for 22 years until it was sold in 1986. The couple wrote the 1987 book “How to Win in Washington,” which provided case studies of successful grass-roots lobbying and became a textbook in political science courses.

Mrs. Wittenberg was born Elisabeth Rhoden in Vienna. A World War II refugee, she met her future husband while serving as a nurse in London.

James Straw,GWU professor

James Straw, 87, a retired George Washington University pharmacology professor who did research on the effectiveness of medications to treat cancer, HIV/AIDS and hypertension, died March 16 at a retirement community in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was pneumonia and dementia, said a daughter, Sharon Thomas.

Dr. Straw was born in Farmville, Va., and taught at GWU from 1964 to 1997. He lived in Wheaton, Md., until about five years ago.