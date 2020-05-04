Mr. Seeman, a Baltimore native, was executive director of United Community Services of Washington in the late 1950s and executive director of the Health and Welfare Council of the National Capital Area until 1972. In the federal government, Mr. Seeman worked until he retired in 1986 in senior and project management positions with agencies that are now part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Roger Miller, writer, editor

Roger Miller, 90, an editor with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration who retired in 1985 after 10 years with the agency, died Feb. 11 at a memory care facility in Columbia, S.C. He had dementia, said a daughter, Jackie Miller.

Mr. Miller was born in Kenosha, Wis., and moved to the Washington area from Wisconsin in 1965 after serving in the Army and working at newspapers and in the governor’s office. In Washington, he was a freelance editor and an editor with federal agencies including the Postal Service. He moved from Kensington, Md., to South Carolina two years ago.

Joy Kraus, secretary

Joy Kraus, 90, a lifelong Washington resident who worked as a secretary to the heads of school at the National Cathedral School, a private day school for girls, from 1974 to 2003, died March 3 at a hospital in the District. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, William Kraus.

Mrs. Kraus, who was born Barbara Joy Nimnom, also did secretarial work at Washington National Cathedral’s College of Preachers for five years until it closed in 2008. She belonged to poetry writing groups and self-published a book of poems, “Learning to Walk,” in 1996.

Stanley Henry, postal employee

Stanley Henry, 60, a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Burke, Va., since 1986, died March 6 at his home in Woodbridge, Va. The cause was heart and lung disease, said a sister, Christeen Gachette.

Mr. Henry was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and he served seven years in the Marine Corps before settling in the Washington area in 1986.

Gordon Linke, stockbroker

Gordon Linke, 91, a stockbroker and manager with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith for 40 years who retired as a senior vice president in the 1990s, died March 24 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was heart disease, said a family friend, Roger Conner.

Mr. Linke was born in Washington. He opened several branch offices of Merrill Lynch in the D.C. area. In retirement, he was a national arbiter for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.